WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for fraud
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officer Catrice Lockett was arrested Sunday on a charge of fraud outside of Atlanta Georgia, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officer Lockett was immediately placed on leave when KDPS learned of her arrest. “Once the investigating agency notified us of...
WWMT
Shooting near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood causes gas leak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The gunfire was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Heatherdowns Lane, police said. Responding Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered multiple buildings nearby that had been...
WWMT
Police search for suspects in shooting on Kalamazoo's northside
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was found shot in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Kalamazoo news: Crews battle house fire on Douglas Ave. Officers responded to N. Church Street near Norway Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. A 35-year-old Kalamazoo...
GRPD: One in custody after standoff following shooting
A man was taken into custody Sunday after barricading inside a home following a shooting that hurt one, deputies say.
1 in hospital after Kalamazoo shooting
One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Vigil held for missing Portage mother
Family and friends of a missing mother of eight held a candlelight vigil for her on Sunday. Heather Kelley has been missing since December 10.
WWMT
Man arrested after shooting in southeast Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was arrested after a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Sunday night, according to Grand Rapids Police. Officers were flagged down by a witness at 9:40 p.m. on Alto Avenue SE near Alexander Street SE, and found a man who had been shot in the chest, officers said.
WWMT
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
22 WSBT
South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
WWMT
Candlelight vigil being held for missing Portage woman, Heather Kelley
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A candlelight vigil is expected to be held for Heather Kelley, on Sunday night. The Portage mother of eight, went missing just over a month ago in December. The family is planning to hold a candlelight vigil Sunday at 7 p.m., in the area where Kelley's...
WNDU
South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases, throwing gun and drugs out window
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 31-year-old South Bend man was arrested over the weekend after police say he led them on two separate chases. Police were responding to a call on Saturday, Jan. 14, when they saw the suspect vehicle commit a traffic violation. When officers tried to stop the vehicle near Liberty Street and Sample Street, the vehicle failed to stop and led them on a brief chase. However, police stopped chasing the vehicle once it reached unsafe speeds.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested after alleged burglary of Smokes store in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Goshen. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Smokes store in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road after receiving notice of an alarm. On scene, officers found a broken glass front...
WWMT
One injured in Kentwood Shooting
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are investigating a shooting that left one injured Friday evening. Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Breton Rd SE near N Breton Ct SE around 5:45 p.m. They found a victim that had been shot in the leg, police said. Officers provided...
Man breaks Kalamazoo County courthouse window
A man broke a window in the Kalamazoo County courthouse Friday morning, the sheriff confirmed.
Fennville superintendent speaks on sisters killed in suspected murder-suicide
FENNVILLE, Mich. — The Hagger sisters were described as quiet, kind and loving, the exact students that teachers would love to have. Sunday afternoon's visitation and Monday's funeral will be meant to reflect that love. "Speaking to the family, they just talk about how they are going to be...
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
Indiana police warn residents of suspects posing as delivery drivers
Police were receiving calls about people pretending to be FedEx or UPS drivers holding a damaged package and asking residents for personal information.
wkzo.com
Drug bust suspects fight KDPS officers but quickly taken into custody
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested three people Thursday night, January 12 during a narcotics bust. The incident took place near Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood in the 900 block of North Westnedge Avenue. According to KDPS, the arrests got underway when a Sergeant observed...
Kalamazoo fire marshal investigating house fire
KALAMAZOO, MI – The Kalamazoo Public Safety Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a Jan. 13 house fire. Authorities responded around 10:10 p.m. to a structure fire on the 900 block of Douglas Avenue, said a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers found smoke...
GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
