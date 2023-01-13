ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here are the winning numbers for the Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot -- the 2nd largest in history

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN
Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

No Big Winner in Mega Millions Drawing, Jackpot Now Over $1.3 Billion

Another Mega Millions drawing has come and gone without a jackpot winner and that means the game's top prize has grown once again. The jackpot that's going to be up for grabs Friday will be more than $1.3 billion. There has not been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since October. Meanwhile, the jackpot for Powerball Wednesday night is $360-million.
iheart.com

How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions

In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...

Comments / 0

Community Policy