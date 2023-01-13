Here are the winning numbers for the Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot -- the 2nd largest in history

Read full article on original website
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
A $30 million lottery winner dressed up as a cartoon character to hide his winnings from his "lazy" wife
A Chinese man recently won almost $30 million (219 million yuan) in lottery winnings. However, the man decided not to tell his family including his wife and child about his prize money because he was afraid that they would become lazy and not work hard.
No Big Winner in Mega Millions Drawing, Jackpot Now Over $1.3 Billion
Another Mega Millions drawing has come and gone without a jackpot winner and that means the game's top prize has grown once again. The jackpot that's going to be up for grabs Friday will be more than $1.3 billion. There has not been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since October. Meanwhile, the jackpot for Powerball Wednesday night is $360-million.
Mega Millions jackpot soars for Friday the 13th drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot has gone unclaimed 25 times in a row, including Tuesday night. A huge $1.35 billion jackpot awaits the next drawing. The cash option on that prize is $707.9 million. Mega Millions Lottery Director Pat McDonald says, "The Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history...
Mega Millions superstitions: Friday the 13th, triskaidekaphobia and a $1.3B jackpot
Maybe you should try your hand at this Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The drawing, which could be the fourth largest ever, totals more than $1.3 billion — and happens to fall on Friday the 13th. Some view the day as unlucky, but for others, a little superstition doesn’t hurt when playing the lottery.
Mega Millions Tuesday Jackpot Surpasses Half a Billion Dollars
The holiday shopping season — for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least — is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing has surpassed half a billion dollars. As of late Monday, lottery officials estimate Tuesday's prize at $565 million — or more...
Mega Millions jackpot surpasses $1 billion; still time to snag that lucky ticket
Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing takes place at 11 p.m.
How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions
In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot is game’s second highest
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned once again to an estimated $1.35 billion after no player claimed the top prize in a drawing on Tuesday night.
