Venango County Recipe of the Day: Cucumber Party Sandwiches
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Cucumber Party Sandwiches – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Optional: Fresh dill sprigs, slivered red pearl onions, and cracked black pepper. Directions. -Beat cream cheese, mayonnaise, and dressing mix until blended; let stand 30 minutes. -Spread cream cheese mixture on bread....
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Garlic Tomato Bruschetta
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Garlic Tomato Bruschetta – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -In a large bowl, combine oil, basil, garlic, salt, and pepper. Add tomatoes and toss gently. Sprinkle with cheese. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. -Bring to room temperature before serving. Cut...
SPONSORED: Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Dinner for Two at Deer Creek Winery
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Start planning your Valentine’s Day weekend at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville. Enjoy a Sweetheart Dinner for Two that includes a bottle of wine, a three-course meal, and live music. Tickets are $75.00 per couple. Call Deer Creek Winery at 814-354-7392 to make your...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Ginny
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Ginny – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Ginny is a female German Shepherd Dog. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. She came to the rescue center as a stray. According to Venango County Humane Society, Ginny is friendly, loyal,...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
M.L.King Day – Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 32. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Venango County Photo of the Day
VTC Welding Instructor, Mr. Travis Crate, is with the *Gold Medal* Winners of the “Three-Man Fabrication Team.” Pictured here are Mr. Crate with students; Mason Brown (Senior Cranberry High School) Dillon Morrison (Senior, Oil City Area High School) and Cam Crocker (Senior, Oil City Area High School). This team competed against 5 other teams. The VTC Welding Technology team will now advance to Skills USA State Competitions in March. Photo courtesy Venango Technology Center (Vo-Tech).
Area beverage supplier reopens at new location
A Mercer County beverage supplier is back open and in a new location.
Vintage lures and more available at Tri-County Trout Sport Show & Flea Market
After a two-year hiatus during the height of the covid-19 pandemic, the Tri-County Trout Club is back for its 17th Sport Show & Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The club moved the show from Arnold Volunteer Engine Company No. 2’s social center to Patterson Hall at the Guardian Angels Parish- Most Blessed Sacrament in Harrison Township’s Natrona Heights section. Admission is $3 and free for children younger than 12.
Ruth E. Kiehl
Ruth E. Kiehl, 95, of Hawthorn, passed away Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born January 9, 1928, in New Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Harry and Laura (Crawford) McGregor. She married Theodore C. Kiehl on July 26, 1947, and he...
Francis J. “Bud” Ganoe, III
Francis J. “Bud” Ganoe, III, 56, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes late Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital. He was born on July 7, 1966 in Rhode Island; son of the late Francis Joseph Anthony and Frances Myers Ganoe. Bud was a...
BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors
In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
Bettie Jean Miles
Bettie Jean Miles, age 94, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, at her winter home in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born November 22, 1928 in Truittsburg, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Jay Bish and Nellie Minerd Bish. She was preceded...
Jeannie Lynn Ritchey Announces Candidacy for Venango County Treasurer
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Lifetime Venango County resident Jeannie Lynn Ritchey has announced her candidacy for Venango County Treasurer. Ritchey is currently serving as the Venango County Acting Treasurer and has been with the office for 10 years, performing all jobs. “It has been an honor to serve...
Genevieve (Genny) Umstead
Genevieve (Genny) Umstead, 95, formerly of Kossuth, entered Heaven on Friday, January 13, 2023 in Rochester, NY. Born July 25, 1927 in Mudlick, PA, Genny was the daughter of the late Earl and Sarah Jane Huffman. Genny enjoyed sewing for missions, gardening, quilting, cooking, playing Wa-Hoo, and completed many handcrafts.
Edna L. Ray
Edna L. Ray, ad 94, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023 at Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation after a period of declining health. Edna was born in Oil City to Charles and Mabel Best and lived in Reno throughout her childhood. Edna was...
Adam B. Corbin
Adam B. Corbin, 52, of Summerville, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital following a brief illness. Born in New York City on September 29, 1970, he was the son of the late Stanford and Dorothy Dinger Corbin. He attended Brookville Area School and was of Methodist faith.
Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Hunter Roads Closing Early on Marienville District
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that the Hunter Roads in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest will close effective January 17, 2023. The unseasonably warm weather and steady rains are causing road conditions to rapidly deteriorate, triggering the early closure. Had conditions allowed, the...
Paul Edward Daugherty
Paul Edward Daugherty, 55, of Hermitage, PA, passed away unexpectedly January 12, 2023 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center ER. Born May 4, 1967 in Sharon, PA, he was the son of Beverly (Olds) and William Daugherty Jr. Paul worked and lived at Polk Center in Polk, PA for 34...
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
