Read full article on original website
Related
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:52 p.m. EST
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize. Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The Maine State Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackpot. The Hometown Gas & Grill owner says there's quite a buzz at the small-town gas station and he hopes someone in town is the winner.
msn.com
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
Gaetz says Santos ‘will have to go through the congressional ethics process,’ but shouldn’t be shunned
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said on Saturday that Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will have to face the congressional ethics process over fabrications about his background and questions about his finances, but shouldn’t be “subject to shunning” by his fellow members of Congress. “George Santos represents over 700,000 people in New York,” Gaetz told CNN’s Michael Smerconish. […]
KHQ Right Now
Biden: Americans should 'pay attention' to MLK's legacy
ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden made a historical pilgrimage Sunday to “America's freedom church” to mark Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, saying democracy was at a perilous moment and that the civil rights leader's life and legacy "show us the way and we should pay attention.”
Alfred Theodore 'Ted' Goodwin remembered for landmark Oregon cases
After more than 60 years of service as a judge, Alfred Theodore “Ted” Goodwin leaves behind an esteemed legal career that greatly impacted Oregon and the West. Goodwin died in December in Bend. He was 99. ...
Comments / 0