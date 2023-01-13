ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:52 p.m. EST

Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize. Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The Maine State Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackpot. The Hometown Gas & Grill owner says there's quite a buzz at the small-town gas station and he hopes someone in town is the winner.
MAINE STATE
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia

Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
abc27 News

Gaetz says Santos ‘will have to go through the congressional ethics process,’ but shouldn’t be shunned

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said on Saturday that Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will have to face the congressional ethics process over fabrications about his background and questions about his finances, but shouldn’t be “subject to shunning” by his fellow members of Congress.  “George Santos represents over 700,000 people in New York,” Gaetz told CNN’s Michael Smerconish. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Biden: Americans should 'pay attention' to MLK's legacy

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden made a historical pilgrimage Sunday to “America's freedom church” to mark Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, saying democracy was at a perilous moment and that the civil rights leader's life and legacy "show us the way and we should pay attention.”
GEORGIA STATE

