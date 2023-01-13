ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rio Tinto sees increased volatility as China reopens

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Rio Tinto on Tuesday said that China’s reopening from COVID-19 restrictions is set to raise near-term risks of labour and supply chain shortages, as it also flagged a strong start to iron ore shipments for 2023.
Davos 2023: Global recession seen likely in 2023 -WEF survey

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Two-thirds of private and public sector chief economists surveyed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) expect a global recession in 2023, the Davos-organiser said on Monday as business and government leaders gathered for its annual meeting. Some 18% considered a world recession “extremely likely” –...
Kuroda to attend Davos, depart shortly after closely-watched BOJ meeting

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will travel to Davos and attend a panel at the annual World Economic Forum meeting on Friday, the central bank said on Monday. Kuroda will depart on Wednesday, when the BOJ concludes its two-day policy meeting that begins on...
Japan’s top economic panel debates potential shift away from ‘Abenomics’

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government’s top economic policy panel on Monday held its first round of special sessions that will discuss the medium-to-long term direction of fiscal and monetary policies, including the pros and cons of “Abenomics”. Japan pursued a reflationary policy led by monetary...
Italy’s Eni, Esso offices raided in antitrust probe over fuel price breaches

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s antitrust authority said on Monday the offices of several oil companies, including Italy’s Eni and Exxon Mobil Corp’s ESSO Italiana unit, have been searched over alleged fuel price violations. The authority, which carried out the inspections with the help of Italy’s tax...
Davos 2023: Scaramucci’s SkyBridge bets on $35k bitcoin, targets credit

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – SkyBridge Capital is betting on a sustained turnaround in cryptocurrency markets in 2023, the firm’s founder Anthony Scaramucci said, while admitting this view was “overly bullish”. “If bitcoin could trade back to $35,000, SkyBridge is going to have an amazing year,” Scaramucci...
At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

KATHMANDU (Reuters) – At least 68 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight of Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, the worst air crash in three decades in the small Himalayan nation. Hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside where the flight carrying 72 people from...
Bitcoin rises 5.6% to $21,044

(Reuters) – Bitcoin rose 5.58% to $21,044 at 2344 GMT on Saturday, adding $1,113 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 27.6% from the year’s low of $16,496 on Jan 1. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged...
Violence at Indonesia nickel smelter protest kills 2, dozens detained

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Two workers were killed in clashes and rioting at an Indonesian nickel smelting facility at the weekend, officials said on Monday, after violence erupted during a protest by a labour group demanding better pay and safety. An Indonesian and a Chinese worker were killed during the...

