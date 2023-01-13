ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Q&A: Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews on Future, Trade Deadline and More

Q&A: Jonathan Toews on future, trade deadline and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago, Jonathan Toews opened up about his potential future, what his conversations might be like with GM Kyle Davidson leading up to the March 3 trade deadline, whether Patrick Kane's decision could influence his, Luke Richardson's leadership and much more.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Plans to Return From 3-Game Absence in Paris

PARIS --- The Chicago Bulls’ trip to “The City of Light” is already off to a bright start. DeMar DeRozan said following Monday’s brief workout at the Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan that he plans to play Thursday against the Detroit Pistons after missing the last three games with a right quad strain. Coach Billy Donovan said DeRozan participated in the team's brief workout, which came after they flew through the night from Chicago and bussed directly from the airport.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls Praise Nikola Vucevic After Career Night Against Warriors

Bulls on Vucevic's career night: 'He's so dynamic' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bulls ended their three-game losing streak on Sunday with a 132-118 win over the Warriors, and they did it in large part thanks to a career night from Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls big man had his ninth-straight double-double, tied a career high with 43 points, worked well as a facilitator for others, and contributed on the defensive end.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy