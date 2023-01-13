Read full article on original website
Daughter of Thailand’s exiled former PM Thaksin to seek premiership
BANGKOK (Reuters) – The daughter of Thailand’s self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has declared her readiness to run for prime minister in an election this year, as the main opposition seeks to regain power after being ousted in a coup eight years ago. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose father Thaksin...
Japan’s top economic panel debates potential shift away from ‘Abenomics’
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government’s top economic policy panel on Monday held its first round of special sessions that will discuss the medium-to-long term direction of fiscal and monetary policies, including the pros and cons of “Abenomics”. Japan pursued a reflationary policy led by monetary...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
German Defence Minister Lambrecht announces resignation
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for her dismissal, she said in a statement on Monday, the culmination of growing scepticism about her ability to bring the German army into shape against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. “Today I asked the...
French foreign minister summons Iran’s top diplomat over execution of British-Iranian accused of spying
PARIS (Reuters) – French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement. “He was also warned that Iran’s repeated violations of international law cannot go unanswered, particularly...
British government to block Scottish gender reform law
LONDON (Reuters) – The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law. The bill,...
Zimbabwe police arrest 25 opposition members ahead of presidential election
HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwean police on Saturday fired teargas at an opposition party gathering in Harare and arrested 25 of its members, including two members of parliament, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said. The arrests come after a wave of politically motivated violence against opposition supporters in rural...
Putin says Russian military operation going well in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum and that he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one...
Kishida says G7 should show strong will on Russia’s Ukraine invasion
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference in Washington a day after a...
