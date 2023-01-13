ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site

POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — Search teams retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders Monday of a passenger plane that plummeted into a gorge on approach to a new airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, officials said, as investigators looked for the cause of Nepal’s deadliest plane crash in 30 years.
Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. Jannik Sinner (15), Italy, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2. Francisco Cerundolo (28), Argentina, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Juncheng Shang, China,...
DP World Tour Schedule

Nov. 24-27 _ Fortinet Australian PGA Championship (Cameron Smith) Nov. 24-27 _ Joburg Open (Dan Bradbury) Dec. 1-4 _ Investec South African Open Championship (Thriston Lawrence) Dec. 1-4 _ ISPS Handa Australian Open (Adrian Meronk) Dec. 8-11 _ Alfred Dunhill Championship (Ockie Strydom) Dec. 15-18 _ AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open...
WTOP

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Skipper Peter Burling of Team New Zealand expertly extricated himself from a pre-regatta penalty to win the Singapore Sail Grand Prix on Sunday and strengthen his position as the top threat to two-time defending SailGP champion Tom Slingsby of Australia. Burling nailed the start of the podium race aboard his...

