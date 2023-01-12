Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Royal Plaza Trade Center to host fly fishing show
MARLBOROUGH – The 2023 edition of “The Fly Fishing Show” will begin its nationwide winter run Jan. 20-23 at the Royal Plaza Trade Center with everything for the fly-fishing angler – new products, seminars, classes, fly tying and fly casting demonstrations, theater presentations, lodges, vacation destinations.
Plymouth Couple Brings the Adventure to You with a Luxury Bus Trip
A Plymouth couple is making waves with their brand-new business that combines the excitement of a party bus with the accommodations of a luxurious Airbnb. They are called Skoolie Inc. Events and they bring the adventure wherever the party calls. How Skoolie Inc, Events Came to Be. The Skoolie Luxury...
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn
Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
homenewshere.com
Chocolate Expo coming to Shriners Auditorium
For many of us, nothing can transport us to our happy place faster than the decadent taste of chocolate. For the non-chocolate lover, this may seem like an overstatement of the magical spell that a piece of chocolate is able to cast, but in fact science is on the side of the chocolate lover.
Snow expected for some parts of Mass. on Sunday
PLYMOUTH, Mass — It’s been a warmer winter than usual, but Sunday, parts of southeastern Massachusetts will finally see some snow. “We’re going cross country skiing with that snow,” said Stephen Michael Palmer, of Plymouth. “It’s a beautiful thing when the snow comes!”. With...
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
seacoastkidscalendar.com
Stone Zoo & Franklin Park Zoo Free Admission Day for MLK Day
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo will offer free admission on Monday, Jan. 16. Spend a memorable day with family and friends while learning about fascinating wildlife from all over the world. Throughout the day, we’ll have keeper chats, animal encounters and more to explore! Be sure to add your messages of hope and peace on murals in Franklin Park Zoo’s Tropical Forest and the Animal Discovery Center at Stone Zoo.
New in the Neighborhood: The Point Clothing Lounge
Southie is filled with bars and spots that are for the boys. The one thing missing? A one-stop shop for all the things a man could want or need. Brendan Carter wants to change that. He always felt like there was a need for a men’s clothing hub in Southie...
Market Basket celebrating grand opening of new Mass. location with giant liquor store on Friday
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is celebrating the grand opening of a new Massachusetts location that has a giant liquor store on Friday. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury, according to the store’s website. The store, which is more...
Fashionistas Agree: Here’s What You Need for Winters in New England
January is the coldest month of the year, especially in New England. It's hard to stay on point with fashion when you're trying to stay warm. I look at sites with models wearing puffy warm coats. However, it's a bright sunny day and they also have a skirt on with short boots. What? Don't bet they were in New England for that photo shoot, because that's not our vibe in the winter months.
NECN
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
universalhub.com
The day the molasses tank exploded
Today is, of course, the anniversary of the Great Molasses Flood, when a poorly maintained tank of molasses on the North End waterfront exploded at 12:40 p.m. on an unseasonably warm January day, sending a viscous brown tsunami down Commercial Street, killing 21 people and several horses, destroying buildings and bending the elevated.
Boston could receive snow this weekend from developing nor’easter
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the track and strength of a budding storm that is forecast to form just off the Atlantic coast this weekend and potentially bring heavy, wind-driven snow and rain to eastern New England. The storm, which is likely to evolve into a nor'easter, will take shape...
onekindesign.com
Step inside this new old farmhouse with a timeless appeal in New England
The stunning new-old farmhouse was designed by Patrick Ahearn Architect, located in Concord, a town in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The goal of this project was to devise a brand new house on a historical site while making it appear like it has always been there and just undergone a complete restoration.
spectrumnews1.com
Moose on the Loose: MassWildlife, police track down adult moose in Holden
HOLDEN, Mass. - Some Holden residents had a special visitor Sunday afternoon -- a moose was on the loose. MassWildlife described it as an adult female moose. She was found in the area near the Mayo Elementary School. They say she was around 300 to 400 pounds. MassWildlife was able to tranquilize her and bring her to a safer location.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
country1025.com
It’s O-Fish-al! Massachusetts is Home to the BEST Aquarium in the Country!
Myrtle the Turtle should be very proud. Always Pets just came out with a ranking of the Top 35 Aquariums in the good ol’ U S of A and New England Aquarium did (to quote Larry David) pretty, pretty good. Aquariums are a fascinating place. Where else can you...
How much snow is expected in Massachusetts Sunday and Monday?
Parts of eastern Massachusetts may get up to 4 inches of snow from Sunday to Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected to start Sunday and continue overnight into the morning. Most of the snow will be centered in the southeastern part of the state, with less than an inch of snow is expected in the rest of the area east of Worcester.
