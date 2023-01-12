ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Royal Plaza Trade Center to host fly fishing show

MARLBOROUGH – The 2023 edition of “The Fly Fishing Show” will begin its nationwide winter run Jan. 20-23 at the Royal Plaza Trade Center with everything for the fly-fishing angler – new products, seminars, classes, fly tying and fly casting demonstrations, theater presentations, lodges, vacation destinations.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn

Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
Chocolate Expo coming to Shriners Auditorium

For many of us, nothing can transport us to our happy place faster than the decadent taste of chocolate. For the non-chocolate lover, this may seem like an overstatement of the magical spell that a piece of chocolate is able to cast, but in fact science is on the side of the chocolate lover.
WILMINGTON, MA
Stone Zoo & Franklin Park Zoo Free Admission Day for MLK Day

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo will offer free admission on Monday, Jan. 16. Spend a memorable day with family and friends while learning about fascinating wildlife from all over the world. Throughout the day, we’ll have keeper chats, animal encounters and more to explore! Be sure to add your messages of hope and peace on murals in Franklin Park Zoo’s Tropical Forest and the Animal Discovery Center at Stone Zoo.
BOSTON, MA
Fashionistas Agree: Here’s What You Need for Winters in New England

January is the coldest month of the year, especially in New England. It's hard to stay on point with fashion when you're trying to stay warm. I look at sites with models wearing puffy warm coats. However, it's a bright sunny day and they also have a skirt on with short boots. What? Don't bet they were in New England for that photo shoot, because that's not our vibe in the winter months.
BOSTON, MA
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The day the molasses tank exploded

Today is, of course, the anniversary of the Great Molasses Flood, when a poorly maintained tank of molasses on the North End waterfront exploded at 12:40 p.m. on an unseasonably warm January day, sending a viscous brown tsunami down Commercial Street, killing 21 people and several horses, destroying buildings and bending the elevated.
BOSTON, MA
Moose on the Loose: MassWildlife, police track down adult moose in Holden

HOLDEN, Mass. - Some Holden residents had a special visitor Sunday afternoon -- a moose was on the loose. MassWildlife described it as an adult female moose. She was found in the area near the Mayo Elementary School. They say she was around 300 to 400 pounds. MassWildlife was able to tranquilize her and bring her to a safer location.
HOLDEN, MA
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
How much snow is expected in Massachusetts Sunday and Monday?

Parts of eastern Massachusetts may get up to 4 inches of snow from Sunday to Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected to start Sunday and continue overnight into the morning. Most of the snow will be centered in the southeastern part of the state, with less than an inch of snow is expected in the rest of the area east of Worcester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

