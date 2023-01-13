ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haughton, LA

bossierpress.com

High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton get 1-5A victories

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-5A games Friday night. Parkway defeated Benton 31-14 at Parkway and Haughton downed Captain Shreve 41-29 at Haughton. In the other 1-5A games, Byrd dropped Southwood 61-43 and Airline fell to Natchitoches Central 66-52 in Natchitoches. Defending champion Parkway (18-5,...
HAUGHTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Newest members of Haughton High School Football recognized at banquet

The three most recent inductees into the Haughton High School Football Hall of Fame were recognized at Haughton’s banquet Sunday. They are David Grappe, Rocky French and Bobby Strogen. Grappe is a member of the Class of 1979. A defensive end, he was named the MVP of the Class...
HAUGHTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Women’s college basketball: NSU cruises past Nicholls for third straight win

THIBODAUX – Northwestern State set the tone in the first 10 minutes of Saturday’s game at Nicholls and did not let up in the final 30. The Lady Demons (7-8, 3-2) forced eight first-quarter turnovers and turned them into a 19-4 run that propelled them to the 76-64 win over the Colonels. It is the third straight Southland Conference win for NSU, matching the longest streak since the 2015-16 season.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
bossierpress.com

Men’s college basketball: Slow start at Nicholls too much for Demons to overcome

THIBODAUX – A cold offensive start put the Northwestern State men’s basketball team in a hole Saturday afternoon in its Southland Conference matchup with Nicholls. The Demons nearly climbed all the way out of a double-digit deficit only to see the homestanding Colonels pull away in the final 10 minutes of the game to grab a 77-63 victory inside Stopher Gymnaisum and a split of the two-game season series.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
bossierpress.com

Men’s college basketball: Tech falls to UAB

RUSTON — Louisiana Tech suffered just its second loss at home this season, falling 81-74 to UAB on Saturday afternoon inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. LA Tech (10-8, 3-4 C-USA) got a combined 50 points from its backcourt of Cobe Williams and Keaston Willis, but UAB dominated the glass to the tune of 21 offensive rebounds that they cashed in for 30 second-chance points.
RUSTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Women’s college basketball: Techsters hold off UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Louisiana Tech used a defensive stretch in the fourth quarter, holding UAB to just 1-17 shooting, and built its largest lead of the game at 12 then off a furious UAB comeback down the stretch to win on the road 61-55. Tech’s defense held the league-leading Blazers to 21 points below their average and just 28 percent shooting (18-64). Tech shot 39 percent from the floor on 22-57 and hit 15-20 from the line (.750).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ktalnews.com

Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Harold “Jay” Clinton Bennett, Jr.

Harold “Jay” Clinton Bennett, Jr. Harold “Jay” Clinton Bennett, Jr., 70, of Bossier City went to be with the LORD on January 11, 2023. Jay was born in Harrisonburg, VA and grew up in Valparaiso, IN where he graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1970. Jay moved to the Shreveport-Bossier community in 1973 to begin a 45 year career in mechanical engineering.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Man hatcheted in Highland home identified

The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident

(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Season's first Mardi Gras parade rolls through Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother Nature cooperated with the first official Mardi Gras parade of the season Saturday afternoon. The Krewe of Sobek made its way through Queensborough beginning at 1 p.m. with a theme of Sobek Travels the World!. There was a vibe in the crowd that the ArkLaTex was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Injured hunter airlifted to Shreveport Hospital

NATCHITOCHES, Parish - A Rapides Parish man was injured in a hunting accident in south Natchitoches parish on Saturday. According to authorities the 67-year-old fell out of a tree stand. He was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital with what are described as moderate injuries. Louisiana department of wildlife and fisheries...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KSLA

Major crash involving multiple cars on Hollywood Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, Shreveport police was called to Hollywood Avenue for a major crash involving multiple cars. The crash blocks the eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue, so there are some traffic delays. There appears to be two vehicles involved from what’s been observed at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA

