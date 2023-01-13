Read full article on original website
High school boys basketball: Airline, Parkway, Plain Dealing, PCA post district victories
The Airline Vikings, Parkway Panthers, Plain Dealing Lions and Providence Classical Academy Knights picked up district victories Friday night. In District 1-5A, Parkway defeated Benton 64-53 at Parkway and Airline downed Natchitoches Central 60-51 in Natchitoches. In the other 1-5A games, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 61-24 at Haughton and...
High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton get 1-5A victories
The Parkway Lady Panthers and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-5A games Friday night. Parkway defeated Benton 31-14 at Parkway and Haughton downed Captain Shreve 41-29 at Haughton. In the other 1-5A games, Byrd dropped Southwood 61-43 and Airline fell to Natchitoches Central 66-52 in Natchitoches. Defending champion Parkway (18-5,...
Newest members of Haughton High School Football recognized at banquet
The three most recent inductees into the Haughton High School Football Hall of Fame were recognized at Haughton’s banquet Sunday. They are David Grappe, Rocky French and Bobby Strogen. Grappe is a member of the Class of 1979. A defensive end, he was named the MVP of the Class...
High school wrestling: Two Vikings win titles in Louisiana Classic; Ernie Perry III makes history
Airline senior Ernie Perry III made history at the 50th Louisiana Classic tournament Saturday. Perry won the 126-pound weight class, becoming the first wrestler in the event’s history to win titles in four different classes. He’s also only the third four-time champion. The Louisiana Classic is the most...
Women’s college basketball: NSU cruises past Nicholls for third straight win
THIBODAUX – Northwestern State set the tone in the first 10 minutes of Saturday’s game at Nicholls and did not let up in the final 30. The Lady Demons (7-8, 3-2) forced eight first-quarter turnovers and turned them into a 19-4 run that propelled them to the 76-64 win over the Colonels. It is the third straight Southland Conference win for NSU, matching the longest streak since the 2015-16 season.
Men’s college basketball: Slow start at Nicholls too much for Demons to overcome
THIBODAUX – A cold offensive start put the Northwestern State men’s basketball team in a hole Saturday afternoon in its Southland Conference matchup with Nicholls. The Demons nearly climbed all the way out of a double-digit deficit only to see the homestanding Colonels pull away in the final 10 minutes of the game to grab a 77-63 victory inside Stopher Gymnaisum and a split of the two-game season series.
Men’s college basketball: Tech falls to UAB
RUSTON — Louisiana Tech suffered just its second loss at home this season, falling 81-74 to UAB on Saturday afternoon inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. LA Tech (10-8, 3-4 C-USA) got a combined 50 points from its backcourt of Cobe Williams and Keaston Willis, but UAB dominated the glass to the tune of 21 offensive rebounds that they cashed in for 30 second-chance points.
Women’s college basketball: Techsters hold off UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Louisiana Tech used a defensive stretch in the fourth quarter, holding UAB to just 1-17 shooting, and built its largest lead of the game at 12 then off a furious UAB comeback down the stretch to win on the road 61-55. Tech’s defense held the league-leading Blazers to 21 points below their average and just 28 percent shooting (18-64). Tech shot 39 percent from the floor on 22-57 and hit 15-20 from the line (.750).
DeColdest Crawford transferring to Louisiana Tech: Bulldogs land ex-Nebraska WR, former LSU commit
DeColdest Crawford committed Sunday to Louisiana Tech. The former Nebraska wide receiver and one-time LSU commit finalized his decision a few days before the portal closes for the spring semester. Crawford — a Shreveport, Louisiana, native — entered the NCAA transfer portal in December and was formerly committed to the...
Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
Harold “Jay” Clinton Bennett, Jr.
Harold “Jay” Clinton Bennett, Jr. Harold “Jay” Clinton Bennett, Jr., 70, of Bossier City went to be with the LORD on January 11, 2023. Jay was born in Harrisonburg, VA and grew up in Valparaiso, IN where he graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1970. Jay moved to the Shreveport-Bossier community in 1973 to begin a 45 year career in mechanical engineering.
Traffic control signal going up on East Kings Highway at Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Work is set to begin Monday, Jan. 16 on installation of a new traffic control signal on East Kings Highway just south of LSU Shreveport. It will be installed at East Kings’ intersection with Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard. The system will include signal controllers,...
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident
(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
Meet “The Friends” Of Nephew Tommy Performing In Shreveport
You've seen Nephew Tommy on the hit reality dating show "Ready To Love" and you've heard him on the radio inside The Steve Harvey Morning Show and now you can see him LIVE with his comedy friends in Shreveport tonight!. Date Night Comedy Show Happens Tonight At The Shreveport Municipal...
Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in...
Season's first Mardi Gras parade rolls through Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother Nature cooperated with the first official Mardi Gras parade of the season Saturday afternoon. The Krewe of Sobek made its way through Queensborough beginning at 1 p.m. with a theme of Sobek Travels the World!. There was a vibe in the crowd that the ArkLaTex was...
KTBS
Injured hunter airlifted to Shreveport Hospital
NATCHITOCHES, Parish - A Rapides Parish man was injured in a hunting accident in south Natchitoches parish on Saturday. According to authorities the 67-year-old fell out of a tree stand. He was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital with what are described as moderate injuries. Louisiana department of wildlife and fisheries...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
Major crash involving multiple cars on Hollywood Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, Shreveport police was called to Hollywood Avenue for a major crash involving multiple cars. The crash blocks the eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue, so there are some traffic delays. There appears to be two vehicles involved from what’s been observed at the scene.
