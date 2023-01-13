Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: NSU cruises past Nicholls for third straight win
THIBODAUX – Northwestern State set the tone in the first 10 minutes of Saturday’s game at Nicholls and did not let up in the final 30. The Lady Demons (7-8, 3-2) forced eight first-quarter turnovers and turned them into a 19-4 run that propelled them to the 76-64 win over the Colonels. It is the third straight Southland Conference win for NSU, matching the longest streak since the 2015-16 season.
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Slow start at Nicholls too much for Demons to overcome
THIBODAUX – A cold offensive start put the Northwestern State men’s basketball team in a hole Saturday afternoon in its Southland Conference matchup with Nicholls. The Demons nearly climbed all the way out of a double-digit deficit only to see the homestanding Colonels pull away in the final 10 minutes of the game to grab a 77-63 victory inside Stopher Gymnaisum and a split of the two-game season series.
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Tech falls to UAB
RUSTON — Louisiana Tech suffered just its second loss at home this season, falling 81-74 to UAB on Saturday afternoon inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. LA Tech (10-8, 3-4 C-USA) got a combined 50 points from its backcourt of Cobe Williams and Keaston Willis, but UAB dominated the glass to the tune of 21 offensive rebounds that they cashed in for 30 second-chance points.
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: Techsters hold off UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Louisiana Tech used a defensive stretch in the fourth quarter, holding UAB to just 1-17 shooting, and built its largest lead of the game at 12 then off a furious UAB comeback down the stretch to win on the road 61-55. Tech’s defense held the league-leading Blazers to 21 points below their average and just 28 percent shooting (18-64). Tech shot 39 percent from the floor on 22-57 and hit 15-20 from the line (.750).
247Sports
DeColdest Crawford transferring to Louisiana Tech: Bulldogs land ex-Nebraska WR, former LSU commit
DeColdest Crawford committed Sunday to Louisiana Tech. The former Nebraska wide receiver and one-time LSU commit finalized his decision a few days before the portal closes for the spring semester. Crawford — a Shreveport, Louisiana, native — entered the NCAA transfer portal in December and was formerly committed to the...
bossierpress.com
Newest members of Haughton High School Football recognized at banquet
The three most recent inductees into the Haughton High School Football Hall of Fame were recognized at Haughton’s banquet Sunday. They are David Grappe, Rocky French and Bobby Strogen. Grappe is a member of the Class of 1979. A defensive end, he was named the MVP of the Class...
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton get 1-5A victories
The Parkway Lady Panthers and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-5A games Friday night. Parkway defeated Benton 31-14 at Parkway and Haughton downed Captain Shreve 41-29 at Haughton. In the other 1-5A games, Byrd dropped Southwood 61-43 and Airline fell to Natchitoches Central 66-52 in Natchitoches. Defending champion Parkway (18-5,...
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur hires Gueringer, Ogbanga takes over at LG
The seats on the high school football coaching carousel are starting to fill up in Southwest Louisiana. Two more head coach openings were filled in the last two days. LaGrange hired alumnus Idaibi Ogbanga (Class of 2005) on Thursday while Sulphur picked Welsh head coach Cody Gueringer to fill its vacancy on Friday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR and LSU commit, announces new program
One of the best names in college football has found a new home. DeColdest Crawford announced via Twitter on Sunday that he was committing to Louisiana Tech. The 6-0, 180-pound wide receiver is leaving Nebraska after one season. He also had formerly been committed to LSU as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.
theadvocate.com
A lawsuit claiming Louisiana universities mishandled rape allegations is moving forward
A lawsuit that accuses multiple Louisiana universities of failing to protect students on three campuses from an alleged serial sexual predator is moving forward after a federal judge ruled the accusations credible enough to go to trial. The plaintiff is one of six women who accused Victor Daniel Silva of...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
When red wolves roamed north Louisiana
I felt extra special there in elementary school at Goldonna. My dad had the coolest job in the world and it made me one of the most popular kids in the sixth grade to tell my buddies gathered around all big eyed about my dad’s latest adventure. My dad,...
kalb.com
Holy Savior Menard canceled Jan. 13
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard Central High School has announced that school will be canceled for Friday, Jan. 13. The school shared on social media that it is dealing with a ruptured water pipe. School will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Lake Charles American Press
Lake Charles Martin Luther King parade will be Monday
Lake Charles residents will gather to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr Day with the annual MLK Parade on Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. This decades-long tradition will feature over 65 participants that will bring celebrators “plenty of music, fun and candy,” as they march through Lake Charles, said Donald Thomas, Owner of Southern Touch Entertainment.
klax-tv.com
Small businessman will run as an independent for Louisiana Governor
LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small-business owner and attorney,. is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal. statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t trust...
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 15-year-old student in Calcasieu Parish has been arrested for terrorizing after allegedly making shooting threats at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
KTBS
Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have arrested and charged a Louisiana man with multiple hunting violations including a charge of fraud surrounding a big buck contest. That arrest was made on January 3rd in Grant Parish in the central part of the state. Farrion Fletcher Junior...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 12, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 12, 2023. George Joseph March, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; criminal trespass. Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, Sulphur: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Ron Cory Deville, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession. Harris Anthony Lee, 38, Sarasota,...
kalb.com
Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
