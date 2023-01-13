Read full article on original website
KTSA
Victim, witnesses provide conflicting stories in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for two people involved in the shooting of a teenager on the West side. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Paso Del Sur at around 2 P.M. Sunday. That’s where they found the 18 year old victim with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
Gunfire heard moments after 5 cars crashed on northwest side, according to witnesses
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they're investigating reports of gunfire and potential reckless driving in northwest San Antonio Sunday night, believed to be connected to a multivehicle crash that unfolded around the same time. Officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to a section of...
Police searching for suspects in two separate, unrelated shootings that happened minutes apart
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating two separate shootings that sent two men to the hospital early Monday morning and are still looking for the supects in both incidents. These two incidents happened just minutes apart on different sides of town. The first one was on the...
SAPD investigating after reports of gunfire, drivers performing donuts on I-10 Sunday night
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they're investigating reports of gunfire and potential reckless driving in northwest San Antonio Sunday night, believed to be connected to a multivehicle crash that unfolded around the same time. Officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to a section of...
KTSA
Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will not be filing charges against the driver of an SUV that was involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. Investigators say a woman driving a Ford Mustang pulled out of an apartment complex on Vance Jackson before 10:30 a.m. But investigators say a Jeep Cherokee headed north crashed into the Mustang, the collision causing heavy damage to the driver’s side of the Mustang.
KSAT 12
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
Family looking for answers after mother dies in hit-and-run during west-side fight
SAN ANTONIO — A local family is left with more questions than answers after the death of 28-year-old Ashley Lopez. The young mother of five children was run over during a street fight on the west side last Wednesday. San Antonio police have since arrested the driver 36-year-old Pennie Gomez in connection with Lopez's death.
KSAT 12
Teen hospitalized after West Side shooting, 2 suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old is recovering in an area hospital and two suspects are on the run after a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Paso Del Sur and Merida Street.
KSAT 12
Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
Man killed after being thrown from vehicle in rollover crash
BOERNE, Texas — A man was killed Sunday night after being thrown from his vehicle during a rollover crash in far north Bexar County. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. on I-10 near Limestone Pass in Boerne. Bexar County deputies believe the 29-year-old victim was speeding on I-10 when...
KSAT 12
Two hospitalized after driver runs red light, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman and child were hospitalized in a crash after a driver ran a red light and fled the scene, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 10:26 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Loop 1604 East. Police said a driver in a Camaro...
Texas man dragged 500 feet by truck; family seeks help for his recovery
Jesus Marroquin, 31, is currently hospitalized in San Antonio after being dragged by a vehicle on Christmas morning.
Two injured following separate shootings on the city's north, northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — Police are working to track down two suspects following two separate shootings on the city's north and northeast sides Saturday morning. The first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home off of Ridge Creek Drive. San Antonio Police say a man was pulling into his driveway when he noticed a man standing in his front yard.
KSAT 12
Fingerprints found on Sprite bottle leads to arrest of robbery suspect, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A search for a robbery suspect came to a close after officers were able to identify her through fingerprints found on a Sprite bottle at one of the crime scenes, according to San Antonio police. Rshiya Leshay Tubbs, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery and was...
KTSA
San Antonio Police: Man stabbed several times by girlfriend’s ex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a stabbing at a West side apartment complex. KSAT-12 reports that officers got the call from the 5600 block of Culebra at around 9:30 P.M. The victim was at one of the apartments with his girlfriend when there was...
New Braunfels teen missing for a week, police say
SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels authorities continue looking for a teen who has been missing for a week. Officials with the New Braunfels Police Department say Alyssa Lerma, 16, was last seen leaving her Avery Park neighborhood home on the morning of Jan. 6. She was with her dog which has since been reunited with family, but Alyssa remains missing.
news4sanantonio.com
Police search for teen missing since Christmas, Help Us Find: Destiny De La Rosa
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 17-year-old Destiny De La Rosa. "Our main goal is to get Destiny home with her family, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with SAPD. Police say Destiny went missing on Christmas Day. She was...
KSAT 12
4 families displaced, 8 apartments torched by fire on West Side, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Four families are displaced after a fire ripped through eight units at an apartment complex on the West Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Horal Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy clouds...
KTSA
Teens hospitalized after they were hit by pickup while crossing San Antonio street
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were hit by a pickup as the crossed a South side street. Police say the teens were selling candy at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and East White Road at around 6:30 P.M. Thursday. When their...
One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym
SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
