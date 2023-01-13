ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will not be filing charges against the driver of an SUV that was involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. Investigators say a woman driving a Ford Mustang pulled out of an apartment complex on Vance Jackson before 10:30 a.m. But investigators say a Jeep Cherokee headed north crashed into the Mustang, the collision causing heavy damage to the driver’s side of the Mustang.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

New Braunfels teen missing for a week, police say

SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels authorities continue looking for a teen who has been missing for a week. Officials with the New Braunfels Police Department say Alyssa Lerma, 16, was last seen leaving her Avery Park neighborhood home on the morning of Jan. 6. She was with her dog which has since been reunited with family, but Alyssa remains missing.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym

SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
