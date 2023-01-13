Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Finance industry sacks staff as economy falters
The finance industry is beginning to feel the effects of an expected economic downturn and firms are slimming down in anticipation. Goldman Sachs was hit with a wave of layoffs this week that affected more than 3,000 of the firm’s staff, or about 6.5% of its total workforce. Those were the first layoffs for Goldman since before the pandemic. Also this week, the world’s largest money manager BlackRock, culled about 500 of its workers from its payroll.
Stimulus update: Deadline to apply for $1,500 payment is just 15 days away for homeowners
New Jersey homeowners have just a little more than two weeks to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters through Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Division of Taxation.
Biden administration continues to undermine federal student borrowing
Last week, the White House released proposed regulations for a change to the student loan repayment program that will cut many borrowers’ payments in half—passing the hat to taxpayers who will now be on the hook to pick up an even bigger part of the bill. Currently, all...
