New Jersey homeowners have just a little more than two weeks to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters through Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Division of Taxation.

3 HOURS AGO