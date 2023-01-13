ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – NEW VET CLINIC

(Re Saturday, Jan. 14’s front-page story, “Rep. Bilirakis: Funding secured for new $15M vet clinic in Citrus County”): How wonderful that our county is going to have a new veterans clinic. I think a good location would be Homosassa or the Homosassa Springs area. It would be near the city of Crystal River and not far from Inverness. That way it would also be close to where our homeless population lives.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Officials warn that The Villages selling patio villas in violation of deed compliance

Community Development District 3 supervisors are warning that The Villages is selling patio villas that are obviously in violation of deed compliance. Supervisor Terry Biddle at Friday’s board meeting at Savannah Center held up a Properties of The Villages sales insert which was recently published in The Villages Daily Sun. He pointed to several of the listed patio villas with rock landscaping, which is not allowed.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Visitors brave chills for thrills at Manatee Festival

The 36th annual Manatee Festival, hosted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal River. There will be live entertainment, discounted opportunities for guided manatee boat and kayak tours in Kings Bay, children’s activities, food and vendors. Entry is $5 for adults; children 12 and younger are free. The event takes place at the intersection of Citrus Avenue and U.S. 19, stretching up through the shops and restaurants of Heritage Village and surrounding areas, down to the waterside area along Kings Bay. Free parking is available at the former Crystal River Mall at 1801 NW U.S. 19 (approximately one mile north of the event) with free shuttle buses to the event. There is very limited street and handicap parking available in the downtown area. For more information, visit www.gomanateefest.com.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Affordable housing projects seek state approval for tax credits

Developers of four affordable housing projects in Citrus County will find out Tuesday if they qualify for tax credit assistance. Florida Housing Finance Corporation’s (FHFC) review committee will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, to look at each project, give it a score and send its recommendation to the FHFC’s board of directors.
Citrus County Chronicle

Want to volunteer some time? Snowbirds always welcome!

Are you interested in volunteering but aren’t available year-round? Sunseekers are always welcome!. The Citrus County Library System is looking for volunteers to help with a variety of important tasks and programs. Join our volunteer team to develop skills, share your talents, and provide a meaningful service in your winter community.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

CDD 1 officials ready to turn up heat on Sumter County over Morse Boulevard

Community Development District 1 officials are ready to turn up the heat on Sumter County with regard to safety concerns about Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. CDD 1 supervisors are hoping a $116,450 study will provide options for improving safety on Morse Boulevard where they believe the co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles has become unacceptably dangerous.
villages-news.com

FDOT year-end report reiterates decision to halt Florida Turnpike extension

In a year’s end status report on the proposed Florida Turnpike extension, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reiterated its decision to temporarily halt the project without a route recommendation and improve Interstate 75. That decision, announced in August, bowed to strong opposition from residents of Wildwood’s historically black...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Walt Disney World offers Florida residents special ticket deal

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer for Florida residents who want to visit the theme parks in early 2023. With the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, Florida residents are able to visit the theme parks Monday through Friday through April 27. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
MARION COUNTY, FL
marioncoherald.com

Local moonshiner back on TV

Marion County resident Frank Hick is making a return appearance on the Discovery Channel show “Moonshiners: Master Distiller”, this month. This time it’s a competition show where the stars of the hit show “Moonshiners” judge distillers from across the country as they create a moonshine from raw ingredients.
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman busted in Altoona after deputies receive report of suspicious Mercedes

A Leesburg woman was arrested by Lake County sheriff’s deputies in Altoona. The deputies were dispatched Jan. 6 to the 19000 block of Sunfish Lane to investigate a white Mercedes parked just off the roadway. When the deputies arrived at the Mercedes location they met two men in a white truck who told them they had stopped to help the woman whose Mercedes had apparently broken down.
ALTOONA, FL
villages-news.com

Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend

Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake men with guns in stolen vehicle arrested after trying to outrun cops

Two Lady Lake men armed with loaded guns in a stolen vehicle were arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement. Jason Curtis Marks, 21, was at the wheel of a green 2023 Kia Soul which had been carjacked in Orange County at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 8, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A license plate reader indicated the vehicle was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27.
LADY LAKE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy