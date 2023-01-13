Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Honoring the dream: quotes from Inverness’ MLK Day ‘Unity Starts in the Heart’ program
From elected officials and clergy to teens testing the waters of community involvement, here are some of the words from the speakers at this year’s MLK Day event Monday, Jan. 16, at Liberty Park in Inverness:. • “We come together today at a park called ‘Liberty,’ and liberty is...
Citrus County Chronicle
HOT CORNER – NEW VET CLINIC
(Re Saturday, Jan. 14’s front-page story, “Rep. Bilirakis: Funding secured for new $15M vet clinic in Citrus County”): How wonderful that our county is going to have a new veterans clinic. I think a good location would be Homosassa or the Homosassa Springs area. It would be near the city of Crystal River and not far from Inverness. That way it would also be close to where our homeless population lives.
villages-news.com
Officials warn that The Villages selling patio villas in violation of deed compliance
Community Development District 3 supervisors are warning that The Villages is selling patio villas that are obviously in violation of deed compliance. Supervisor Terry Biddle at Friday’s board meeting at Savannah Center held up a Properties of The Villages sales insert which was recently published in The Villages Daily Sun. He pointed to several of the listed patio villas with rock landscaping, which is not allowed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Visitors brave chills for thrills at Manatee Festival
The 36th annual Manatee Festival, hosted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal River. There will be live entertainment, discounted opportunities for guided manatee boat and kayak tours in Kings Bay, children’s activities, food and vendors. Entry is $5 for adults; children 12 and younger are free. The event takes place at the intersection of Citrus Avenue and U.S. 19, stretching up through the shops and restaurants of Heritage Village and surrounding areas, down to the waterside area along Kings Bay. Free parking is available at the former Crystal River Mall at 1801 NW U.S. 19 (approximately one mile north of the event) with free shuttle buses to the event. There is very limited street and handicap parking available in the downtown area. For more information, visit www.gomanateefest.com.
Citrus County Chronicle
Affordable housing projects seek state approval for tax credits
Developers of four affordable housing projects in Citrus County will find out Tuesday if they qualify for tax credit assistance. Florida Housing Finance Corporation’s (FHFC) review committee will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, to look at each project, give it a score and send its recommendation to the FHFC’s board of directors.
Citrus County Chronicle
Want to volunteer some time? Snowbirds always welcome!
Are you interested in volunteering but aren’t available year-round? Sunseekers are always welcome!. The Citrus County Library System is looking for volunteers to help with a variety of important tasks and programs. Join our volunteer team to develop skills, share your talents, and provide a meaningful service in your winter community.
Citrus County Chronicle
Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway dates for remainder of January, February
The next dates set for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution through February are: Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Feb. 8 and 22. Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-thru only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450.
villages-news.com
CDD 1 officials ready to turn up heat on Sumter County over Morse Boulevard
Community Development District 1 officials are ready to turn up the heat on Sumter County with regard to safety concerns about Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. CDD 1 supervisors are hoping a $116,450 study will provide options for improving safety on Morse Boulevard where they believe the co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles has become unacceptably dangerous.
Ocala gears up for annual Cattle Drive and Duck Derby
OCALA, Fla. — Dust off your cowboy hat and shine up your boots for Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the annual Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. >>>...
wogx.com
Parents outraged over Ocala school permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. - Parents in Ocala are outraged over a permission slip sent home with kids attending College Park Elementary School. Amanda, who asked not to share her last name, says she got the permission slip earlier this week. "When I actually sat down to read it, I was very...
villages-news.com
FDOT year-end report reiterates decision to halt Florida Turnpike extension
In a year’s end status report on the proposed Florida Turnpike extension, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reiterated its decision to temporarily halt the project without a route recommendation and improve Interstate 75. That decision, announced in August, bowed to strong opposition from residents of Wildwood’s historically black...
click orlando
Walt Disney World offers Florida residents special ticket deal
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer for Florida residents who want to visit the theme parks in early 2023. With the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, Florida residents are able to visit the theme parks Monday through Friday through April 27. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s...
Central Florida state attorney creates animal cruelty task force
ORLANDO, Fla. — A state attorney is working to protect animals in Central Florida. State Attorney Bill Gladson has established an Animal Cruelty Task Force for Citrus, Hernando, Marion, Lake, and Sumter counties. The task force was created to effectively investigate and prosecute animal cruelty crimes throughout the Fifth...
WCJB
A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
marioncoherald.com
Local moonshiner back on TV
Marion County resident Frank Hick is making a return appearance on the Discovery Channel show “Moonshiners: Master Distiller”, this month. This time it’s a competition show where the stars of the hit show “Moonshiners” judge distillers from across the country as they create a moonshine from raw ingredients.
Citrus County Chronicle
New regional state attorney animal cruelty task force includes Citrus County
Citrus County is now part of a new Animal Cruelty Task Force established by State Attorney Bill Gladson. The task force is for the Fifth Judicial Circuit and includes Hernando, Marion, Lake, Sumter, as well as Citrus County.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman busted in Altoona after deputies receive report of suspicious Mercedes
A Leesburg woman was arrested by Lake County sheriff’s deputies in Altoona. The deputies were dispatched Jan. 6 to the 19000 block of Sunfish Lane to investigate a white Mercedes parked just off the roadway. When the deputies arrived at the Mercedes location they met two men in a white truck who told them they had stopped to help the woman whose Mercedes had apparently broken down.
villages-news.com
Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend
Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake men with guns in stolen vehicle arrested after trying to outrun cops
Two Lady Lake men armed with loaded guns in a stolen vehicle were arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement. Jason Curtis Marks, 21, was at the wheel of a green 2023 Kia Soul which had been carjacked in Orange County at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 8, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A license plate reader indicated the vehicle was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27.
DeSantis holds news conference with Florida’s Surgeon General in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
