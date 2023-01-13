ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

‘On Sacred Ground’ Review: Doc Duo Deliver Uneven Drama About the Dakota Access Pipeline Contoversy

By Joe Leydon
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2Pqp_0kDEQPnr00

Although there is much to admire in “ On Sacred Ground ,” the first dramatic feature by environmental activist documentarians Josh and Rebecca Tickell, this technically polished indie effort is overall more admirable in its intent than compelling in its narrative. And there’s really no way of getting around the fact that many viewers will be put off by the abundance of “white savior melodrama” in a movie putatively focused on 2016 protests by Native Americans and their allies against construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

To be sure, it can be argued that telling the story through a non-Indigenous protagonist’s point of view is an efficient way to expose a wider audience to pressing social issues about land use, water rights and cultural imperialism as the lead character gets his eyes opened and his conscience stoked and blah, blah, blah. Trouble is, the movie places so much emphasis in so many scenes on the professional, domestic and psychological crises of Dan McKinney ( William Mapother ), the freelance reporter assigned by a conservative Houston newspaper to cover events at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North and South Dakota, that he inevitably overshadows everything and everyone else on screen. Sound familiar?

McKinney is hand-picked by the editor of the fictional Houston Daily (Frances Fisher) as the perfect journalist to provide the “right perspective” while covering the problematical protesters threatening to impede progress of the pipeline because (a) he’s a Republican, (b) his credit rating is below sea level and (c) his very pregnant wife (Amy Smart) is about to give birth to the couple’s first child. (Must admit, this had me thinking: Can editors really learn that much about a writer through a casual online search? Yikes.)

Sure enough, McKinney is so desperate for a paycheck, he expresses only mild concern when he’s flown to Standing Rock on a private plane alongside Elliott Baker (David Arquette), a smooth-talking fixer representing oil company interests. Baker wants to ensure McKinney will tell his readers the truth about how unruly Native people and outside agitators are undermining a project designed to employ hundreds of workers and transport “500,000 gallons of crude oil a day.” When he’s not immobilized by jarring PTSD flashbacks to his wartime experiences as a combat journalist in Iraq, McKinney more or less performs on cue.

Indeed, his editor is so pleased with McKinney’s work that she sends him back to Standing Rock, to ingratiate himself with the protestors while pretending to be, if not an ardent supporter, then an objective journalist, and to expose them as threats to the American Way of Life. Not surprisingly, something else happens.

The filmmakers frequently reflect their roots as documentarians, and not only in the lengthy scene-setting prologue that flashes facts and figures on news footage. That same bombastic visual signaling is used later during a tense lunch scene in which an overbearing Baker and a newly enlightened McKinney argue about, among other things, the potential for the pipeline to pollute tribal water supplies. Here and elsewhere, “On Sacred Ground” comes awfully close to erasing the line between igniting dramatic tension and preaching to the choir.

Supporting players cast as Native American protestors are impressive across the board, with particularly memorable contributions coming from Kerry Knuppe as a brassy activist who’s rightly skeptical of McKinney; Irene Bedard as a protest organizer whose dubiousness about the reporter curdles into contempt; and David Midthunder as a protestor who’s appreciably more accepting of McKinney until he has good reason not to be. (Credit Midthunder for powering one of the movie’s more emotionally impactful moments, when he brusquely informs the reporter that it’s time to face the music.)

But even these fine actors are hard-pressed not to come across as window dressing as Mapother’s potently implosive performance is spotlighted and underscored, and “On Sacred Ground” places its prime emphasis on his character’s redemption. The result is a movie that is not merely disappointingly uneven, but irredeemably unbalanced.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sophia Loren and More Pay Tribute to Gina Lollobrigida

Tributes are pouring in for Gina Lollobrigida, one of Europe’s biggest movie stars, who died on Monday at the age of 95. A global sex symbol during the 1950s and ’60s, Lollobrigida worked with Hollywood heavyweights such as Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn and Rock Hudson. Sophia Loren was one of the first people to pay tribute to “La Lollo,” as the Italians called her. Loren said in a statement she “is deeply shaken and saddened” by the news of Lollobrigida’s death. The two divas had parallel careers in Italy and Hollywood and were often considered rivals. Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted:...
Variety

Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Bombshell, Movie Star, Dies at 95

Gina Lollobrigida, the 1950s Italian bombshell who starred in films including “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” has died, Press Association has reported. She was 95. According to Italian news agency Lapresse, Lollobrigida died in a clinic in room. No cause of death has been cited. After resisting Howard Hughes’ offer to make movies in Hollywood in 1950, Lollobrigida starred with Gerard Philipe in the 1952 French swashbuckler “Fanfan la Tulipe,” a fest winner and popular favorite. Her first American movie, shot in Italy, was John Huston’s 1953 film noir spoof “Beat the Devil,” in which she...
Variety

‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick

NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Variety

The Lesson of ‘Babylon’: Every Great Filmmaker Has to Fall on Their Face Once and Learn From It

Watching Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” in all its superficially titillating, occasionally exciting and mostly exhausting wretched excess (the orgies, the elephant poop, the contempo actors overdoing it as dawn-of-cinema stars, the general air of cynical performative effrontery), I thought to myself: We’ve been here before, so many times. You sit down to watch a movie by a director whose work you love. He’s swinging for the fences. His ambition is on full display and so, in fits and spurts, is his talent. Yet something else is on display too: a lack of judgment that starts out like a worm, wriggling through the...
Variety

Critics‘ Choice Awards 2023 Full Winners List: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ Take Top Honors

The 28th Critics Choice Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The annual ceremony honored the year in film and television with A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading film nominations at 14, while ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” lead television nominations with six. Chelsea Handler hosted the CW broadcast, taking over from actor Taye Diggs, who hosted the past four years of the awards ceremony. Special awards were presented to Janelle Monáe, who received the #SeeHer award, while Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Read the full winners list below, and click...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Rihanna Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Song ‘Lift Me Up’

As Rihanna readies herself to perform at next month’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, the singer will likely hear her name being announced on Jan. 24 when Oscar nominations are announced. Rihanna is hotly tipped to be nominated for best original song for her “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” track “Lift Me Up.” In a new behind-the-scenes video, Rihanna is seen in her recording studio listening to the finished song for the first time with filmmaker Ryan Coogler, composer Ludwig Göransson and Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown. The song plays over the end credits of “Wakanda Forever” and was co-written by Göransson, Tems, Rihanna...
Variety

Inside the Critics’ Choice Awards: Austin Butler Takes Selfie Requests, Cate Blanchett Loves Michelle Yeoh and Ismael Cruz Córdova and Stephanie Hsu Reunite

Jennifer Coolidge held court while eating ice cream and Julia Roberts, Thuso Mbedu and Cate Blanchett were among the stars working the room to say their hellos. The stars were out Sunday to celebrate the Critics’ Choice Awards, except for those who had COVID. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Banshees of Inisherin” leads Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson and “Babylon” actor Jean Smart missed out on the show after testing positive. The Critics Choice Association, an organization comprising some 500 broadcast, radio and online critics and entertainment journalists, handed out its top prizes in television and film...
Variety

Amazon Likely to Part Ways With Jeremy Clarkson After Final Commissioned Shows Go to Air; ‘Grand Tour’ Host Sent Email Apology to Harry & Meghan (EXCLUSIVE)

UPDATE: A virtual press conference for Jeremy Clarkson’s Amazon Prime Video series “Clarkson’s Farm” that was set to take place on Tuesday morning has been called off. The event — which was scheduled before the presenter’s column about Meghan Markle was published in British tabloid The Sun in December — had still been on the cards in recent weeks, despite the ensuing controversy. However, it was canceled at 6 p.m. U.K. time on Monday, hours after Clarkson posted a fresh apology on Instagram, and Variety reported that Prime Video was set to part ways with the controversial figure. EARLIER: Amazon Prime Video...
Variety

LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy on Writing ‘New Body Rhumba’ for the Dance-Happy ‘White Noise’ Climax: ‘It’s About the Beauty of Moments’

LCD Soundsystem is playing at your house — at least, they are, were or will be if you’re queuing up “White Noise,” which is showing up on Netflix after an awards-qualifying run in theaters. This may mark one of the few times in film history that a lot of viewers have been tempted to fast-forward directly to the end-credits sequence, since so much of the talk about the film has been about what a highlight that epilogue is. The full-on musical number that caps the movie as credits unspool features the principal cast and extras dancing their way through a...
Variety

National Geographic Greenlights ‘Underdogs’ With Narrator Ryan Reynolds, and Two Unscripted Anthology Series

National Geographic has greenlit the 10-part natural history series “Underdogs.” Narrated by Ryan Reynolds, the series will spotlight the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a cast of little-known animal characters in the natural world, including their camouflage techniques, parenting skills and courtship rituals. “I love nature series and I love making things my kids can actually watch,” Reynolds said in a statement. “We’re already having a lot of fun trying to bring a new voice to animal docs. Wildstar has the expertise, experience and cutting-edge film tech to help us chew up that healthy National Geographic budget. We’ll deliver a...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘M3GAN’ Rule Again as Tom Hanks Drama ‘A Man Called Otto’ Beats Expectations

Movie theater operators owe a debt of gratitude to the Na’vi and the new queen of artificial intelligence. January tends to be a slow time of year at the box office. Yet James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” and Universal’s viral horror movie “M3GAN” continue to slay in North America, prevailing over three new nationwide releases during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. “Avatar 2” remained in first place, for the fifth consecutive weekend, with $31.1 million from 4,045 theaters over the traditional three-day period and an estimated $38.5 million through Monday. Just how popular has “The Way...
Variety

Virginie Efira Claims Unifrance French Cinema Award At France’s Ministry of Culture

Studio executives, renowned directors, and a crop of rising young talent huddled below crystal chandeliers in Paris’ Palais Royal on Thursday, turning out to fête “Benedetta” star Virginie Efira as she received the Unifrance French Cinema Award – a prize honoring those who carry the banner for Gallic cinema across the globe – in the presence of Unifrance president Serge Toubiana and the country’s Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak. Organized as part of the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris, the ceremony drew a fittingly international crowd, with filmmakers Emily Atef, Juho Kuosmanen, Sergei Loznitsa and Albert Serra joining “Athena” star...
Variety

Oscar-Nominated Lucy Walker Sets New Documentary ‘The Great Oven,’ On Grassroots Food Movement (EXCLUSIVE)

Lucy Walker, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker of “Waste Land,” is working on her next ambitious documentary, “The Great Oven” shedding light on a grassroots food movement in the Middle East and South America. The initiative, which was created in 2019 by James Gomez Thompson and Beirut-born Nour Matraji, has allowed for giant ornate ovens to be distributed to corners of the world that need them the most, including Lebanon and Colombia. Ovens were first delivered to the Lebanese/Syrian border to bring together communities from two sides of a decades- long sectarian conflict. The character-driven film follows the journey of Gomez Thompson from Lebanon...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

‘Pacifiction’ Director Albert Serra Tees Up Bullfighter Doc ‘Afternoons of Solitude,’ Plans English-Language Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Director Albert Serra will follow up his 2022 breakout “Pacifiction” with “Afternoons of Solitude,” an impressionistic documentary that will explore bullfighting from the tormented perspective of the man in the ring. The filmmaker is also developing his first English-language feature, Variety has learned.     “Bullfighting is one of the most excessive examples of the primitive origins of Southern European civilization,” Serra says of his longtime passion project. “It has a kind of showmanship on the edge of being art, and I like that idea. I like the violence of it. I like the pressure.” “The film is about the spiritual pain of...
Variety

‘The Crime Is Mine’ Star Nadia Tereszkiewicz Continues Breakout Year, Shares New Details About Robin Campillo, Stephanie Di Giusto Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

Named one of Unifrance’s 10 Talents to Watch for 2023, rising star Nadia Tereszkiewicz is set to breakout. After stepping onto the international stage thanks to her work in Monia Chokri and Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi’s 2022 Sundance and Cannes titles “Babysitter” and “Forever Young,” the Franco-Finnish actor will next step into the spotlight, hitting the French award circuit for “Forever Young” while promoting Francois Ozon’s “The Crime Is Mine” – a starry showbiz caper that places Tereszkiewicz front and center. And given the performer’s upcoming lead roles in Stephanie Di Giusto’s “La Rosalie” and Robin Campillo’s “Vazaha, The Strangers,” a number...
Variety

Rebecca Hall, Adam Kay Honored at Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards

Rebecca Hall and Adam Kay were among the writers honoured at the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards 2023 on Monday night in London. Other winners included Aamina Ahmad, David Edgar, Vivienne Franzmann, Katie Hims, Neil McKay and Ben Power. The ceremony was hosted by writer, musician, actor and presenter, Rachel Parris. 15 categories across film, television, radio, theatre, comedy, books, and videogames were recognized. “Congratulations to all the winners of the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards 2023,” said WGGB Chair Lisa Holdsworth. “It’s been a wonderful night. It’s always an honour and a pleasure to be in a room full of...
Variety

Brendan Fraser and ‘Everything Everywhere’ Could Go All the Way to the Oscars After Critics’ Choice Victories

I wasn’t sure if “Everything Everywhere All at Once” could win best picture, but I might be convinced now. The A24 multiverse comedy had a fantastic night at the Critics’ Choice Awards, winning five statuettes including best picture, supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, director and original screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and editing for Paul Rogers. All is happening as Oscar nomination voting is underway, closing on Tuesday. The three-hour ceremony, very well emceed by host Chelsea Handler, provided different results from the Golden Globes winners, where “The Fabelmans” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” led the tally. Both movies...
Variety

‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler and Director Baz Luhrmann Honor Lisa Marie Presley: ‘My Heart Is Completely Shattered’

“Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann and star Austin Butler have paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, the musician and only child of Elvis Presley, who died on Thursday at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. “My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” Butler said in a statement to Variety. “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.” Baz...
Variety

Critical Role Cast on ‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 2: ‘Sillier, Darker, Bigger and Badder’

The Critical Role crew swings back into hilarious, perilous and profanity-laced fantasy action with the Season 2 debut of “The Legend of Vox Machina” on Friday, Jan. 20, on Prime Video. As with the first season, Prime Video will release Season 2 of the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired show in three-episode weekly batches, culminating in 12 episodes total. In the new series, the Vox Machina heroes/antiheroes face off against a powerful foursome of dragons called the Chroma Conclave, which spew ice and acid, have nearly impenetrable armor and threaten to destroy the world of Exandria. For Season 1 of “Vox Machina,” the eight...
Variety

‘The Woman King’ Wins Best Picture at African American Film Critics Association Awards

“The Woman King” won the top prize at this year’s African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) awards, taking home the award for best picture. The Sony Pictures film was up against “Till,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; each feature ended up winning at least two awards. Along with best picture, “The Woman King” notched an award in the best director category, with the honor going to Gina Prince-Bythewood. Meanwhile, “Till” won awards for Danielle Deadwyler as best actress and the emerging face award for Jaylin Hall; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” won best song for Rihanna’s...
Variety

Variety

96K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy