Vigil held for murdered teen in Piute County

PIUTE COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — On Thursday night, community members in Piute County came together to remember Jacqueline Nunez. The Piute County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old shot and killed Nunez over the weekend, leaving her body on the side of a dirt road.

The student council at Piute High School put together a vigil after the school’s last home wrestling duel of the season. Nunez, who also went by Jackie, was a manager of the wrestling team.

Nunez also played volleyball, and many people in attendance at the vigil wore her jersey number 7. Others wore pink, her favorite color.

The principal at Piute High School, Shauna Bagley, said she has known Nunez for years.

“She’s happy. She’s bubbly, energetic, and always smiling. She just brought a lot of laughter and fun,” said Bagley.













Bagley said her school has 145 students, so everyone is extremely close. While the healing process has begun, she said her students have a difficult road ahead.

During Thursday’s vigil, people also lined up to hug Nunez’s family, showing them they are not alone in this.

Piute High School shared a post for people to donate to Nunez’s family to handle funeral expenses.

