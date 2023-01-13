ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Masking in classrooms not required at this time as COVID-19 cases decline in Durham, at Duke

As COVID-19 cases decline in Durham, Duke will not require masking in classrooms at this time, per a Monday email from administrators. Last week Duke administrators announced that if Durham remained in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification for two consecutive weeks, Duke would return to mandatory masking inside classrooms.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy