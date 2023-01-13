Read full article on original website
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
Parking permit costs for eligible Duke employees and graduate students to lower beginning February
Duke Parking and Transportation is making efforts to “promote a more affordable and equitable environment” for on-site employees by lowering parking permit costs for eligible employees, per a release. Graduate students will also see reduced parking permit rates this year. Starting this February, Duke plans to roll out...
Masking in classrooms not required at this time as COVID-19 cases decline in Durham, at Duke
As COVID-19 cases decline in Durham, Duke will not require masking in classrooms at this time, per a Monday email from administrators. Last week Duke administrators announced that if Durham remained in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification for two consecutive weeks, Duke would return to mandatory masking inside classrooms.
