KATU.com
Missing Bend woman found dead in Shevlin Park near Tumalo Creek
BEND, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Melissa Trench was found dead Sunday afternoon in a part of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek. People were searching the park for Trench when they came across her body at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies from Deschutes County responded...
Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave
The operators of Bend's Franklin Avenue homeless shelter explained their policy for guests Friday after a paraplegic and his caregiver-girlfriend claimed they were asked to leave after being accused -- wrongfully, they claim -- of smoking in their room. The post Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave appeared first on KTVZ.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Redmond, Oregon
Places to visit in Redmond, OR. Redmond, Oregon, is a lovely town in Central Oregon that offers visitors a wide range of things to do. It is situated on the Deschutes River and is close to some great outdoor activities. Redmond provides a variety of festivals and events throughout the year. The city has a downtown area that features small shops and coffee shops. In addition, there are several breweries and distilleries.
KTVZ
Redmond Senior Center to offer next session of ‘Tech Zoomers’ program
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Redmond Senior Center is again partnering with Redmond School District and Meta to offer Tech Zoomers, a technology support program targeted at helping older adults with technology challenges and training. Meta provided a $10,000 grant to support this year’s program after last year’s initial...
KTVZ
Four St. Charles nurses honored with DAISY Award for outstanding, compassionate care
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Four St. Charles Health System nurses have been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®, recognizing the outstanding, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day:. Bend: Kirsten Chavez, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Madras: Labree Tolman, Emergency Department. Prineville: Samantha Martin, Medical...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ SE Bend resident unhappy with proposed Knott Landfill replacement site
A landfill site proposal in southeast Bend is seeing opposition from nearby residents. The location is just north of Conestoga Hills Neighborhood where there sits 100 homes. “Having a landfill out here is certainly not the best idea. And you have other selections which would be farther east,” one concerned resident said.\
centraloregondaily.com
earnthenecklace.com
Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?
Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cat dies, dog rescued in La Pine house fire
A La Pine homeowner was able to rescue his dog from a house fire early Friday morning, but firefighters say a cat was lost in the fire. It happened at 4:17 a.m. at 15931 Fir Lane. The La Pine Rural Fire Protection District said the homeowner, who was the only...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Unsafe encampment’ removal up for vote by Deschutes Co. Commissioners
Deschutes County Commissioners will vote on a motion this week to remove “unsafe encampments” on county-owned land. To be deemed unsafe, camps will have to pose a repeated fire risk, be involved in the production and distribution of illicit drugs, be spreading disease or other hazardous activities. “The...
kbnd.com
Kor Land Trust, Bend Chamber Offer Affordable Housing Opportunity
BEND, OR -- Kôr Community Land Trust will build seven new homes in Southwest Bend’s Poplar Community in an effort to aid Bend’s affordable housing crunch. The development is a pilot project where employers help workers purchase their first home by covering some closing costs. Kôr Executive...
bendmagazine.com
Emily Cathcart Designs Takes Off in Bend
Emily Cathcart was born into a life surrounded by fine art. Her father, a gifted painter, took her to Santa Fe, New Mexico, throughout her childhood for his gallery art shows on Canyon Road. At a young age, Cathcart was able to pick up on people’s connection with her father’s work. This inspired Cathcart to focus on a career path that would enhance others’ lives through a different medium of art, interior design and eventually her specialization in kitchens and baths.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Neighbors rage to City Council about trashed home on their street
The people at the house on the corner of Beverly Drive and Royal Avenue in Madras has been wreaking havoc on the neighborhood for years now. Neighbors have reported multiple fires and have filed over 40 police reports, including things like potential animal abuse, drug use, stolen goods and children left in vehicles unattended.
Plea entered for Bend man charged with manslaughter in Mayfield Pond shooting
Jesse Aaron Ray, the Bend man apprehended by federal marshals in Mexico last month on manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges in the fatal shooting of Neil Martell at Mayfield Pond last summer, was in court Thursday. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf by Judge Randy Miller, who set a tentative trial date The post Plea entered for Bend man charged with manslaughter in Mayfield Pond shooting appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Remembering snowmageddon 6 years after Bend roofs collapsed
Six years ago Thursday, the gym roof collapsed at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School in Bend. It came following days of snow that buried the city. National Weather Service records showed that in the four days prior to the January 12, 2017 roof collapse, 22.5 inches of snow fell in Bend along with 0.74 inches of precipitation.
Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight
A 29-year-old Prineville man was arrested late Sunday afternoon on a homicide charge in the shooting death of a 27-year-old Prineville man during a fight in the suspect’s apartment, authorities said Monday. The post Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight appeared first on KTVZ.
