High school basketball roundup, Jan. 12: Oak Ridge best Advance for third in the BCS Tri-County Conference Tournament

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 14: Cape Central girls get by Oran in Jackson Showcase
Cape Central (8-8) used a 22-point fourth quarter to outscore Oran (9-5) by eight and rally to a 61-57 win in the Jackson Lady Indian Showcase at Jackson High School on Saturday. Senior Taylor Horton led Cape Central with 26 points in the win, followed by classmate Ki Bogan with...
Central pulls away for big win over Benton at Cardinal Classic Saturday
The St. Joseph Central boys' basketball team took down the Benton Cardinals in the fifth annual Benton Boys Basketball Cardinal Classic, 63-45 at Springer Gymnasium Saturday. Central (8-8) was led by Gabe Fields, who put up 26 points in the win. Brock Williamson was the next highest scorer for Central, putting up nine.
semoball.com
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 13: Oran boys fly by St. Vincent at home
Oran (8-6) pounced on the St. Vincent (9-8) defense early and carried its momentum to a lopsided 74-44 victory at home on Friday. Junior Elijah Shoemaker led Oran with a game-high 24 points, all score on 2-point field goals while receiving 11 points in support from both teammates Robby Menz and Riley Schlosser.
semoball.com
Russell puts on 'miraculous performace,' as SEMO MBB grabs impressive OVC W
With two key players absent from the lineup due to illness and injury, something that the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program refers to as “just another day,” the Redhawks did what they have always done this year in their game at Ohio Valley Conference power, Morehead State, which is playing really hard and score the ball with proficiency.
kbsi23.com
Parts of Scott City under boil water order
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Scott City has issued a precautionary boil water order for all of old Illmo and Parkview. A water main broke on the east end of the city, according to the City of Scott City. Crews are working to repair it.
KFVS12
Man in custody in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, Bryce Jordan Johnson was found around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, January 13 at a home on a county road and taken into custody. Bryce Jordan...
KFVS12
Update: Suspect caught - Thursday night shooting near Benton, Mo.
Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
suntimesnews.com
PCSD No. 32 will hold special meeting tonight
PERRYVILLE – The Perry County School District No. 32 will meet in a special session tonight at 6:30 p.m. ih the Old Senior High Building, Room 203. The board is scheduled to go into a closed meeting. The tentative agenda:
kfmo.com
North County High School Threat
(Bonne Terre, MO) Officials with North County High School are increasing security and patrols of the school grounds this weekend after a threat against the campus was received Thursday night. A press release from North County School officials indicates they were informed of an anonymous report of a threat made against the high school. Deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, Bonne Terre Police, and North County School District officials swept the buildings, investigated throughout the night, and made contact with witnesses. The threat was determined not to be valid. The release goes on indicating even though the threat this time was not real it's always best to report any threatening remarks. Any suspicious activity you detect on social media, in conversations, or in internet posts, should be reported to law enforcement immediately.
The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House in Perryville, Missouri was first owned by an early settler in the 1830s
The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House is located at 701 W. St. Joseph Street in Perryville, Missouri (Perry County). The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 24, 1974. It is privately owned. For many photos, including beautiful garden images, click here for the Facebook site of the home.
wish989.com
Stolen Property Recovered from Williamson County Home Saturday Night
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered some stolen property Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Grassy Road at 6:30 p.m. Deputies, acting on information from an ongoing investigation, were able to identify and recover $16,000 worth of stolen property from a home.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau officers respond to shots fired incident, ask for public's assistance
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — If you have any information on a shots fired incident around noon Friday in Cape Girardeau, police ask you to contact the department. Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a shots fired report on the 600 block of North Street. Officers located multiple shell casings in the area.
darnews.com
Local events are reminder of King’s service to others
Monday is observed as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Several events will take place in the coming days to celebrate the civil rights leader. Poplar Bluff will be home to the 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Program on Monday at Wheatley School, starting at 11 a.m. Keynote speaker Michelle Webb, president of the Butler County NAACP, will speak on King’s dream and how that dream can be a reality for future generations.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two threats in three days: Missouri school district reportedly closed until further notice as authorities investigate calls
PERRYVILLE, MO — Perry County School District 32 closed all campuses to staff, students, and visitors Friday, SunTimes News reported, after receiving two threats in three days. SunTimes reports that a telephone threat forced the closure of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School Wednesday morning. The news...
Best BBQ in Illinois, according to the Food Network
ST. LOUIS — Not everyone thinks of southern Illinois barbecue. Chicago tends to overwhelm lists of the best food in the state. The Food Network just picked a Murphysboro restaurant for their “50 States of Barbecue” list. The owner of 17th St BBQ has several Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest wins under […]
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police ask for help identifying 2 people after property damage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police ask for the public’s help finding two people in regards to property damage. Anyone recognizes the individuals in the video is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621. The anonymous tip line is 573-339-6313. Text “CAPEPD” to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Family recovers after tornado damages home and farm
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damaged by a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning. The family's...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed
A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
Comments / 0