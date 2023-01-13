ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, MO

High school basketball roundup, Jan. 12: Oak Ridge best Advance for third in the BCS Tri-County Conference Tournament

semoball.com

High School basketball roundup, Jan. 13: Oran boys fly by St. Vincent at home

Oran (8-6) pounced on the St. Vincent (9-8) defense early and carried its momentum to a lopsided 74-44 victory at home on Friday. Junior Elijah Shoemaker led Oran with a game-high 24 points, all score on 2-point field goals while receiving 11 points in support from both teammates Robby Menz and Riley Schlosser.
ORAN, MO
semoball.com

Russell puts on 'miraculous performace,' as SEMO MBB grabs impressive OVC W

With two key players absent from the lineup due to illness and injury, something that the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program refers to as “just another day,” the Redhawks did what they have always done this year in their game at Ohio Valley Conference power, Morehead State, which is playing really hard and score the ball with proficiency.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Parts of Scott City under boil water order

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Scott City has issued a precautionary boil water order for all of old Illmo and Parkview. A water main broke on the east end of the city, according to the City of Scott City. Crews are working to repair it.
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Man in custody in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, Bryce Jordan Johnson was found around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, January 13 at a home on a county road and taken into custody. Bryce Jordan...
BENTON, MO
KFVS12

Update: Suspect caught - Thursday night shooting near Benton, Mo.

Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
BENTON, MO
suntimesnews.com

PCSD No. 32 will hold special meeting tonight

PERRYVILLE – The Perry County School District No. 32 will meet in a special session tonight at 6:30 p.m. ih the Old Senior High Building, Room 203. The board is scheduled to go into a closed meeting. The tentative agenda:
PERRYVILLE, MO
kfmo.com

North County High School Threat

(Bonne Terre, MO) Officials with North County High School are increasing security and patrols of the school grounds this weekend after a threat against the campus was received Thursday night. A press release from North County School officials indicates they were informed of an anonymous report of a threat made against the high school. Deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, Bonne Terre Police, and North County School District officials swept the buildings, investigated throughout the night, and made contact with witnesses. The threat was determined not to be valid. The release goes on indicating even though the threat this time was not real it's always best to report any threatening remarks. Any suspicious activity you detect on social media, in conversations, or in internet posts, should be reported to law enforcement immediately.
BONNE TERRE, MO
wish989.com

Stolen Property Recovered from Williamson County Home Saturday Night

MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered some stolen property Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Grassy Road at 6:30 p.m. Deputies, acting on information from an ongoing investigation, were able to identify and recover $16,000 worth of stolen property from a home.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
darnews.com

Local events are reminder of King’s service to others

Monday is observed as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Several events will take place in the coming days to celebrate the civil rights leader. Poplar Bluff will be home to the 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Program on Monday at Wheatley School, starting at 11 a.m. Keynote speaker Michelle Webb, president of the Butler County NAACP, will speak on King’s dream and how that dream can be a reality for future generations.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
FOX 2

Best BBQ in Illinois, according to the Food Network

ST. LOUIS — Not everyone thinks of southern Illinois barbecue. Chicago tends to overwhelm lists of the best food in the state. The Food Network just picked a Murphysboro restaurant for their “50 States of Barbecue” list. The owner of 17th St BBQ has several Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest wins under […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Family recovers after tornado damages home and farm

BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damaged by a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning. The family's...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed

A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

