ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Kettering to host ‘UnDesign the Redline’ exhibit starting today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtNAp_0kDEOCn200

Later today Kettering will showcase the “UnDesign the Redline” exhibit.

This exhibit dives into structural racism, social issues, and how communities were impacted by redlining — a practice that embedded segregation and inequality into city development.

The exhibit will be on display at Fairmont Performing Arts Center off Shroyer Road in Kettering, according to a release.

>>Hundreds of stolen checks recovered after investigation of mail theft in Kettering

Here is the exhibit schedule:

  • January 13: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • January 14: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • January 15: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a movie and moderated discussion. then 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for the exhibit.
  • January 16: 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Community market to host grand opening in Dayton

DAYTON — District Market, a community market, will hold their grand opening in Dayton this Friday. The grand opening will take place at the market’s location at 200 Wayne Avenue at 2 p.m. Customers can expect anything from soul food to eggrolls, to cookies and ice cream to...
DAYTON, OH
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man hospitalized in fifth Dayton shooting over weekend

DAYTON — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in a Dayton residential neighborhood Sunday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 2100 block of Ravenwood Avenue at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Mother of missing Hamilton woman hosts “Honk for Kara” event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The mother of Kara Hyde hosted a “Honk for Kara” event Saturday in Hamilton to keep her daughter’s missing persons case in the public eye and in hopes that someone may come forward with information on her whereabouts. Kara Hyde’s family, friends, and neighbors stood...
HAMILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into Dayton home then flees

DAYTON — A car crashed into a Dayton house Saturday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 1200 block of Watervliet Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. where a car hit a home, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7. The suspect allegedly crashed...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Freestore Foodbank hosts food distribution event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank will distribute food boxes to families in need Monday in observance of this year’s National Day of Service. January’s National Day of Service falls on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nationally-observed birthday and holiday, and in observance, The Freestore will host a drive-up food distribution Monday, Jan. 16.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1700 block of West Grande Avenue to reports of a man shot around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. >> Search underway for...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Officers and Medics on scene of accident in Darke County

GETTYSBURG — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene of an accident in Gettysburg Monday afternoon, according to dispatchers from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68 Officers and medics were dispatched to the area of U. S. and...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
151K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy