Kettering to host ‘UnDesign the Redline’ exhibit starting today
Later today Kettering will showcase the “UnDesign the Redline” exhibit.
This exhibit dives into structural racism, social issues, and how communities were impacted by redlining — a practice that embedded segregation and inequality into city development.
The exhibit will be on display at Fairmont Performing Arts Center off Shroyer Road in Kettering, according to a release.
>>Hundreds of stolen checks recovered after investigation of mail theft in Kettering
Here is the exhibit schedule:
- January 13: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- January 14: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- January 15: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a movie and moderated discussion. then 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for the exhibit.
- January 16: 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
©2023 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0