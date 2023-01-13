ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Maui County residents are leaving electric bills unpaid; some resources can help

In light of global inflation and the end of COVID-19 assistance, some Maui County residents are having a hard time paying their utility bills, according to recent data. Maui County saw a slight increase in customers who have late balances for their electricity bills. About 8% of residential customers, or 6,000 people, haven’t paid in more than 30 days, according to Hawaiian Electric Co. December data. In comparison, 7% of residential customers in December 2021 had late balances.
“Little movement” in Maui, Oʻahu gas prices

A mixed bag of gas prices with little movement occurred for Oʻahu and Maui drivers, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.01, which is one cent lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.27,...
Family stuck at Kahului airport for hours due to FAA system outage

HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
Live firefighter training near Kahului Airport

The state Department of Transportation Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting crews are conducting Live Fire Training near the Kahului Airport today. Black smoke can be visible during the training, which continues through 12 p.m.
Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
Longtime Maui restaurant closing after 20 years

Longtime Maui restaurant Eskimo Candy Seafood Market and Cafe is closing its doors at the end of the month. A popular Maui restaurant known for it's poke bowls, fish and chips, and seafood chowder, is closing its doors after 20 years. Eskimo Candy Seafood Market & Cafe in Kihei announced...
