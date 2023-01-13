ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans head coach search could take 2-3 weeks, says GM Nick Caserio

By Brandon Scott, Payne And Pendergast
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38lfXW_0kDEO1AI00

(SportsRadio 610) - The Texans' search for a new head coach could take two or three weeks, general manager Nick Caserio said this week on SportsRadio 610.

As of Thursday night, there were at least eight candidates the Texans were linked to, including their first virtual interview with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson .

Former New Orleans Saints Super Bowl winning coach Sean Payton is also among the list of candidates to interview with the Texans.

When Caserio joined Payne & Pendergast on Wednesday morning, he addressed the concern that the Texans' credibility would in question.

The Texans are 11-38-1 over the last three seasons. They are searching for their fourth head coach in as many seasons and third under Caserio's leadership.

Between the coaching carousel, everything that led up to Deshaun Watson's departure, and serious concerns about the front office stability, there is a perception high-level candidates would shy away from this job.

“Some of my conversations with agents and representatives about candidates who - their perceived not interested in the job, it couldn’t be further from the truth," Caserio said. "So when you actually talk to the representative about how excited they are to potentially interview, this is something they are encouraged by, that they look forward to. What you’re hearing is different than maybe what people are really saying.

"So, we can’t get really too caught up in what’s going on externally. Everybody has an opinion. Certainly, everybody’s entitled to their opinion. We understand that. That comes with the territory."

Caserio does not seem to be under any illusions that these concerns would be unwarranted. Even with the assets that make it attractive becoming Texans coach in 2023 - the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks, five selections in the top three rounds and cap space to entice free agents - Caserio has acknowledged they might need to have some tough conversations.

"Right, wrong or indifferent, this organization has been through a number of things over the last however many years," Caserio said. "There’s nothing we can do about it. I think we have to, I have to own it. We have to own it. And you just have to be honest. And if you don’t really have a definitive answer about what the outcome is going to be, you can’t tell them one thing and then hope it ends in a positive result. You just try to be honest, you try to be candid. And I think as it pertains to our process, it’s no different than when you look at your team - how you’re playing, is there something that we can do differently, is there an adjustment that we can make.

"So whether it’s a playing process, whether it’s an internal process, whether it’s a coaching search process, what are ways we can improve some of the things we’re doing? And if we had a better result, then we wouldn’t be having the conversation here currently. But the reality is we are. All we can do is acknowledge it. All we can do is own it. All we can do is try to improve it and try to make it better and that’s my commitment to the organization and that’s my commitment to fans and the city of Houston."

Brandon Scott is the editor for SportsRadio610.com. Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott . Reach him directly via email: brandon.scott@audacy.com.

Follow SportsRadio 610 on social media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Deshaun Watson trade impact. About Baker Mayfield & Jim Schwartz – Terry Pluto’s Cleveland Browns Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook the first weekend without football for Cleveland:. 1. From the moment the Browns made the shocking trade for Deshaun Watson, they were in big trouble for the 2022 season. A team with a strong culture and coaching staff possibly could have overcome it. At least, they could have delivered something like a 9-8 record instead of 7-10.
CLEVELAND, OH
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Announcement

Vikings fans became furious with Kirk Cousins when he threw short of the sticks on a critical fourth down play on Sunday evening.  The play resulted in a turnover on downs, effectively ending Minnesota's season in the process.  Fan have been crushing Cousins ever since, but there might be ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX59

Colts interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

INDIANAPOLIS – We’re at six. And counting. The Indianapolis Colts completed their interview Saturday with Aaron Glenn for their vacant head coaching position. Glenn, 50, has served as the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons. He previously was worked with New Orleans’ defensive backs from 2016-20 and was an assistant DBs coach with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers?

Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.... The post Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Bowles

Year 1 as the head coach of the Buccaneers hasn't been easy for Todd Bowles. His squad finished the regular season with an underwhelming 8-9 record.  Luckily for Bowles, his team managed to do just enough to win the NFC South.  While the Buccaneers are still two days away from facing the ...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

AFC East Rival Reportedly Will Interview Patriots’ Nick Caley

The Jets are interviewing candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator job, and they reportedly have their eyes set on a Patriots assistant. New York will interview New England tight ends coach Nick Caley, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Saturday. The request reportedly was sent in, and the interview will happen next week.
NEW YORK STATE
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy