ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Paula Badosa out of Adelaide International with thigh injury

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTDTe_0kDENdSk00
1 of 4

Paula Badosa has withdrawn from her Adelaide International semifinal with a thigh injury, handing fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina a walkover into the final.

Veronika Kudermetova then followed suit, opting not to play against Belinda Bencic because of a left hip injury. It means Kasatkina will play Bencic in the tournament final on Saturday.

Badosa, who is seeded 11th for the Australian Open which begins Monday, is scheduled to play American Caty McNally in her first-round match at Melbourne Park.

“I think I was playing very good tennis, high level.” the Spanish player said. “I played three really good matches. I think that helps me, as well, on my confidence for the tournaments ahead. Now it’s something that I cannot control, so it is what it is.”

Badosa endured 74- and 81-minute sets in Thursday’s quarterfinal win over Beatriz Haddad Maia. Badosa said she felt she pulled a muscle during the match.

“Today I feel a little bit worse, so yeah, I have the Australian Open ahead, and I hope I can recover for that,” Badosa said.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where can I watch Australian Open? TV channel, schedule and more

The Australian Open continues at Melbourne Park on Tuesday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek the favourites to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.Djokovic is back at the Australian Open following his dramatic deportation fom the country 12 months ago, and is now looking to add a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne as well as a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title overall.Meanwhile, Swiatek will aim to continue following in the footsteps of last season’s Australian Open champion Ash Barty. Swiatek replaced Barty as world No 1 after her sudden retirement last season and went on to...
Reuters

Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
The Independent

Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Results as Daniil Medvedev coasts through plus Novak Djokovic injury update

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal began his title defence with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal was given a scare by Draper in a physical battle, but the 21-year-old was hampered by cramps as Nadal went on to claim a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win in over three and a half hours. Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her...
Yardbarker

Felix Auger-Aliassime opens up about Uncle Toni Nadal controversy

Felix Auger-Aliassime and his coach, Uncle Toni Nadal were part of a small controversy during the 2022 season. At the Roland Garros, the Canadian, who is now coached by Toni Nadal, who was part of Rafael Nadal's team for many years, met Rafael Nadal for the first time since his partnership with the Spanish coach began. Prior to the meeting, Toni Nadal said that he wanted his nephew to win, and many fans were surprised by that.
The Associated Press

No Roger or Serena: Australian Open starts minus 2 big stars

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Wearing a dark blue T-shirt bearing Roger Federer’s first name and pushing a gray stroller carrying her 1-year-old daughter, Martina (as in Hingis), at the Australian Open, Angelica Ibarra spoke for many a tennis fan when she described her mood on the first day of Grand Slam action since two of the sport’s most significant athletes ended their careers.
theScore

5 storylines entering 2023 Aussie Open

The first major of the year has finally arrived. The Australian Open is an opportunity for players to showcase their offseason work and set the tone for the ensuing 11 months. Here are five storylines to watch when the action begins in Melbourne. Djokovic's hamstring. Novak Djokovic's body of work...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Elche’s winless streak in Spanish league reaches 17 matches

MADRID (AP) — Elche’s winless run in the Spanish league was extended to 17 matches after drawing at Cádiz 1-1 on Monday. Elche remaned the only team without a league victory. It has only five points, 10 fewer than second-to-last Sevilla. It was Elche’s first draw after a streak of five losses in a row in the league.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy