To spotlight the Peach State’s fascinating past, Georgia’s State Historic Sites are offering free admission on Sunday, Feb. 5. The event is part of Georgia History Festival’s statewide celebration of Super Museum Sunday. Visitors can admire FDR’s hand-controlled roadster, walk in the footsteps of Revolutionary War soldiers, translate the Cherokee Nation’s first newspaper, see black powder demonstrations at Wormsloe and explore many other historic treasures. Step into the past at GaStateParks.org/SuperMuseumSunday.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO