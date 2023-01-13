South Spencer Boy’s Basketball off to a hot start

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The South Spencer Boy’s Basketball team is having a great season, sitting at 11-1.

They started the season 8-0 before an overtime loss to Boonville. Since then, they’ve rallied off three straight wins.

Forward Garin Kenney said the loss motivated them to get better.

“We want to get better. We don’t want to have that loss again. Another one like that. Just because it was so close. And losing like that stinks. So we want to keep working hard so we don’t have that. We want to keep winning,” said Kenney

Head Coach Matt Britton said accountability is another reason for the bounce-back.

“The players know that they have to play very hard. They have to work hard, work together and well, and play smart. And when they don’t the coaches hold them accountable for that. And they have gotten accustomed to doing things at a certain level in practice each day. And it’s translated to success on the court on game night.”

The Rebels next game is Friday night at Forest Park at 7 p.m.

