Pitt State Women dominates in their win against Emporia State

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State women were back at home to take on the Emporia State Lady Hornets Thursday night.

The Gorillas were able to win big 82-61. Pitt State had three players finish in double figures. Grace Pyle posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Both Tristan Gegg and Karenna Gerber had 13 points on the night.

Pitt State will be at home January 14th against Washburn at 1:30 p.m.

