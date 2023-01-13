ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday sparks late rally as Bucks beat Pacers 132-119

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks responded to the Indiana Pacers' fast start by delivering a dominant performance down the stretch. Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists for his third straight double-double and the Bucks rallied to beat the Pacers 132-119 on Monday. The Pacers had led 76-65 at the break after matching their highest first-half point total of the season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Toronto 123, N.Y. Knicks 121

TORONTO (123) Anunoby 3-10 2-2 10, Barnes 8-16 9-13 26, Siakam 7-19 6-7 20, Trent Jr. 6-14 2-3 18, VanVleet 10-23 8-8 33, Achiuwa 2-6 4-4 8, Hernangomez 0-2 0-0 0, Boucher 2-5 3-4 8, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-96 34-41 123.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Goodrow has goal, assist as Rangers beat Blue Jackets 3-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Barclay Goodrow had a goal and an assist to lead New York to a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night, as the Rangers maintained their hold on third place in the Metropolitan Division. Mika Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov also scored for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Boston 130, Charlotte 118

BOSTON (130) Horford 3-8 0-0 8, Tatum 15-23 14-14 51, Williams III 4-5 0-0 8, Smart 4-8 1-2 10, White 5-11 6-6 19, G.Williams 3-12 1-1 9, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 2-2 2-2 6, Brogdon 6-13 0-0 16, Pritchard 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 43-87 24-25 130.
Atlanta 121, Miami 113

MIAMI (113) Butler 11-16 11-11 34, C.Martin 3-5 0-0 7, Adebayo 9-19 2-2 20, Herro 7-16 0-0 15, Vincent 4-10 0-0 10, Highsmith 3-5 0-0 7, Strus 3-9 5-5 13, O.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Oladipo 3-8 1-2 7. Totals 43-89 19-20 113.
Memphis 136, Phoenix 106

PHOENIX (106) Craig 2-7 0-0 4, Saric 4-9 2-2 12, Ayton 8-11 2-2 18, Bridges 8-16 4-4 21, Shamet 2-9 4-4 9, Wainright 1-4 0-0 2, D.Lee 3-11 0-0 8, Biyombo 4-5 0-0 8, Landale 1-2 3-3 5, Okogie 3-6 0-0 9, S.Lee 3-9 3-4 10. Totals 39-89 18-19 106.
Cleveland 113, New Orleans 103

NEW ORLEANS (103) Marshall 7-12 0-0 14, Murphy III 7-14 0-0 17, Valanciunas 7-9 7-9 22, Daniels 2-4 0-0 4, McCollum 8-20 6-8 25, Hayes 0-1 1-2 1, Nance Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Alvarado 4-8 0-0 10, Graham 1-4 3-3 6. Totals 38-75 17-22 103.

