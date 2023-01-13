ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

kotatv.com

Comets pick up wins in Sacred Hoops Classic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the hosts of Saturday’s Sacred Hoops Classic, the Rapid City Christian Comets had the advantage of playing on their home court in their wins on Saturday. Ben Burns has highlights from both matchups.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Hot Springs hoops shines in West River Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hot Springs Bison made the Barnett Fieldhouse their home on Saturday as both their boys and girls basketball teams took home the West River Tournament titles. Ben Burns has highlights from the Lady Bison’s victory over Faith.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
kotatv.com

Friday Night Frenzy, January 13, Part 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After getting a week off to begin the new year, the Badlands Sabres returned to their home ice to face the Yellowstone Quake. Plus, the Sturgis Scoopers girls basketball team hoped that Friday the 13th would bring them good luck in their matchup against Rapid City Central. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP

Rapid City Youth Council members folded 'Tough Enough to Wear Pink' t shirts to help hospital patients at Monument’s Cancer Center. A break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets which cause various downtown businesses to go without water for a couple of hours. Car versus...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City

Rapid City Youth Council members folded 'Tough Enough to Wear Pink' t shirts to help hospital patients at Monument’s Cancer Center. A break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets which cause various downtown businesses to go without water for a couple of hours.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Spearfish celebrates the world record temperature change with Chinook Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - January 13th is the kick-off for the 4th Annual Chinook Days in Spearfish. The northern hills community rallies together to celebrate the record temperature change that is a world record. In just two minutes the temperature rose 49 degrees on January 22, 1943 because of the chinook winds.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

A new start for Cheyenne Crossing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne Crossing is a Black Hills staple and one of the longest-running businesses in the area. Over the years it’s served many purposes and experienced many challenges, including a recent fire. Cheyenne Crossing has been around for more than a century. It was...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Armed robbery; scams; new Smithsonian exhibit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Rapid City Police are searching for a robbery suspect. The Watertown Police Department announced a 44-year-old man is behind bars after...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Man in hospital after being struck by car on Mt. Rushmore Rd.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was transported to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car on Mount Rushmore Rd. The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St. Police say a man was walking without the use of a...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Police Department seeking help in identifying armed robbery suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery took place Tuesday evening on Jan. 10 at the convenience store located at. 1909 N. Lacrosse Street. Witnesses described the suspect as a Native American male...
kotatv.com

Murder Trial: Victims body said to have large hole in neck

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of a New York man accused of killing 3 Rapid City residents in 2020 continued Friday. 38-year-old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser. Friday’s testimonies started with expert police officers and detectives connecting...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Not enough nurses to care for state’s veterans, VA says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Veterans Home is not immune to the problems facing nursing homes across the state. Officials with the state Department of Veterans Affairs met with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations on Thursday morning to discuss budgetary needs and said the Veterans Home in Hot Springs is seeing continued growth in revenue thanks in part to the prevailing rate that many veterans qualify for, which provides a higher rate of reimbursement from the Federal Department of Veteran Affairs.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession of several guns, some of them stolen. In June of 2021, in Rapid City, John Winn, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was found in possession of a SIG Sauer Incorporated, model P320, 9x19 mm Parabellum caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Colt’s Patent Firearms Manufacturing Company, model Combat Commander, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Sturm, Ruger & Company Incorporated, model LCR, .357 Magnum caliber, double-action-only revolver; and a Taurus, model PT145, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol, which were found after Winn came into contact with law enforcement.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

What is next for the renovations to Rapid City’s Dinosaur Park? Check it out here!

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Not even the cold weather and snow from December could stop the construction crew from working on the renovations to Dinosaur Park in Rapid City. The renovation project, which began in September of 2022, is to be partially funded with a Vision Fund grant. $1.6 million has been set aside to help cover the $3.5 million project, which will include remodeling of the steps to the park and surrounding structures, along with designing a trail going up to the park from the visitor center that will be more accessible for visitors of all abilities.
RAPID CITY, SD

