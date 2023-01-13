ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Tia Mowry Celebrates Her Natural Hair On Instagram: ‘Let Black Hair Be Black Hair’

By Sharde Gillam
FOXY 107.1-104.3
FOXY 107.1-104.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TM6CD_0kDEM27R00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QoqDo_0kDEM27R00

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Tia Mowry is always an advocate for Black women and the beauty recently took to Instagram to celebrate her natural hair, telling her followers to “let Black hair be Black hair.”

In a short IG video where the beauty showed off her natural hair and fresh face while donning a long sleeved black body suit, she gave Black women a love letter for their hair, starting the video with, “let Back hair be Black hair.”

She continued, “this is my real hair. It’s time for us to celebrate our uniqueness. You shoudn’t need to damage your hair for it to be considered beautiful. Because it already is beautiful. Black women are the strongest women I know. My mother. My grandmother. My great grandmother. Celebrate yourself.”

She then captured the heartfelt video with, “ Let Black hair be Black hair. I didn’t grow up with enough representation of real black hair in media. I want to be that representation for you. Your hair is amazing just the way it is, and you should be proud, like I am. #BlackGirlMagic

And you guys! I’ve been working on a special project that I am so excited to finally share with you all soon. This is a sneak peek of what’s to come. To stay updated, follow @4ubytia and sign up for the email list by clicking the link in my bio.”

Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

And this is just one of the many reasons why we love Tia! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s ode to Black hair?

DON’T MISS…

Tia Mowry Shows How She’s Entering Her New Season

6 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Gave Us Life Via Instagram Reels

Tia Mowry Shares How She Stays Positive On Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
People

Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas with Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids: 'Family Will Always Be Family'

The parents of two called it quits after 14 years of marriage in October Tia Mowry is sharing her gratitude for new beginnings on her first Christmas since her divorce. On Sunday, the actress shared a series of photos from her holiday celebrations with her daughter Cairo, 4, and son Cree, 11. The three spent the holiday with Cory Hardrict, 43, as the former couple commits to co-parenting their two children. "Family will ALWAYS be Family," said Mowry, 44, in the caption of the heartwarming pics on Instagram. "Merry Christmas from our family to yours." ...
Vibe

Jackée Harry Explains To Sheryl Lee Ralph How Her Ego Led To Career Karma

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jackée Harry are the only two Black actresses to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, 35 years apart. Harry took hers home in 1988 for her role as Sandra Clark on 227 while Ralph garnered her win in 2022 for her role as Barbara Howard on the hit sitcom, Abbott Elementary. For the latter’s recent Of The ESSENCE cover, she spoke with her comedic comrade about their shared experiences in Hollywood, but specifically getting their egos in check over the years.More from VIBE.comRihanna Earns First Golden Globe Nomination With "Lift Me Up"Eddie...
People

Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'

"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
BET

Angela Bassett's Son Apologizes for Viral Tik-Tok Trend

The 16-year-old son of Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance issued a tearful apology for pulling a viral prank on his celebrity parents. Slater Vance recorded and posted a video to TikTok of him telling his parents that his mother’s Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan had died. In...
Black Enterprise

Jackée Harry ‘Wasn’t Nice’ to Kenya Barris On ‘227’ Set, Twitter Says She ‘Wasn’t Mean Enough’

Actress Jackée Harry is keeping it real about how mean she was to a young Kenya Barris back in the ’80s and how it might’ve cost her a gig or two today. Harry and Sheryl Lee Ralph sat down for a digital feature on Essence where they spoke openly about the ups and downs of decades in show business. During the deep dive, Lee Ralph brought up the importance of being nice to everyone you work with, no matter how small their role because you never know where or who they’ll be in the future.
People

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture

The supermodel and actress announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is rocking the Christmas PJ's with her baby girl! On Sunday, the supermodel and actress, 52, posted a photo of her holiday get-together, with all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas.  "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️" she captioned the shot. In the photo, Campbell holds her 1½-year-old daughter, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart. RELATED: Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids...
ETOnline.com

Keke Palmer's Beau Darius Jackson Shares Ultrasound Photo: 'Thank You for Giving Me a Family'

Darius Jackson is going into the new year with a lot to be grateful for!. On Wednesday, Jackson -- who is expecting his first child with actress Keke Palmer -- took to Instagram to share a retrospective slide of photos from 2022, featuring several photos of Jackson at work, as well as glimpses behind the scenes of his private romance with Palmer. The carousel ended with an ultrasound of the couple's baby, which Jackson sweetly captioned, "To 2022, thank you for giving me a family."
FOXY 107.1-104.3

FOXY 107.1-104.3

655
Followers
1K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of the Triangle

 https://foxync.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy