Taeyang and Jimin Unleash ‘Vibe’ & It’s Definitely a Vibe: Watch

Taeyang and Jimin joined forces to release their new collaborative single “Vibe” on Friday (Jan. 13).

Related

BTS' Jimin Teaming Up With Big Bang's Taeyang on 'Vibe' Single

On the track, the two boy band veterans trade verses, singing and rapping, “You know we got that vibe baby/Look at you, look at you/You got the vibe, I can feel it, It’s a vibe.”

Accompanying the song is a suitably vibey visual, which captures the pair’s slick dance moves and charisma.

“Vibe” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter chart (dated Jan. 14) before it was even released, largely thanks to the collab’s announcement and its accompanying swoon-worthy teaser posters featuring the two idols.

The track marks Taeyang’s first solo track since he was discharged from his mandatory service in the South Korea military in Nov. 2019. Last year, the BIGBANG member inked a new deal with YG Entertainment subsidiary The Black Label, and the boy band also returned from their four-year-long hiatus with their single “Still Life.”

Meanwhile, Jimin’s 2022 collaboration with Ha Sung-woon already holds the record for the second-longest reign at No. 1 on the Hot Trending Songs chart, tied with SB19’s “Bazinga.” The BTS member rang in his 27th birthday — which was celebrated by ARMY worldwide — last fall, just weeks after releasing the first preview images of his solo photo folio Me, Myself, and Jimin: ‘ID : Chaos.’

BIGBANG may have their years in the military behind them, but the members of BTS are just starting to begin the enlistment process required by their home country. In Dec., Jimin and his band mates sent Jin and his freshly buzzed locks off to basic training at the army base in Yeoncheon in a heartwarming video shared to the group’s official YouTube channel.

Watch Taeyang and Jimin’s “Vibe” below.