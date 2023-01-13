Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
NASDAQ
What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings?
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 18, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. KMI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice, met once and missed the same once in the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 2.2%. This is depicted in the graph below:
The Week's Top Stories: Bed, Bath Goes Beyond, Bank Earnings & Inflation Slows
"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.BANKS REPORT EARNINGSSome of the biggest U.S. banks released their quarterly earnings Friday morning, marking the unofficial start to earnings season. Overall, the banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase, performed relatively well. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo all beat Wall Street estimates, while also signaling that 2023 could bring economic headwinds in the form of a recession and higher unemployment. Stock prices...
NASDAQ
MercadoLibre (MELI) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
MercadoLibre (MELI) shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $1,082.92. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% gain over the past four weeks. MercadoLibre extended its...
4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
NASDAQ
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
Benzinga
Earnings Preview For Silvergate Capital
Silvergate Capital SI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Silvergate Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83. Silvergate Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
NASDAQ
Is FreeportMcMoRan (FCX) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Zacks.com
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Citi Trends (CTRN) Stock?
CTRN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $20.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI: This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Here's Why it is Apt to Buy Ross Stores (ROST) at This Moment
ROST - Free Report) is an attractive bet for the long term, owing to its strong fundamentals and the off-price retail business model that allows it to deliver value bargains to customers. It has been benefiting from the execution of its store expansion plans over the years. It provided an upbeat view for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022.
Zacks.com
Here's Why One Should Retain Radian Group (RDN) Stock Now
RDN - Free Report) has been in investors’ good books on the back of well-performing real estate services and valuation products, asset management and effective capital deployment. Earnings Surprise History. Radian Group has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the...
Zacks.com
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging ADT (ADT) This Year?
ADT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
NBT Bancorp (. NBTB - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Intel Corporation (INTC): Here is What You Need to Know
INTC - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this world's largest chipmaker have returned +11.9% over the past month...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Globus Medical (GMED) Stock
GMED - Free Report) is gaining from robust performance across several international markets. The company posted better-than-expected results in the third quarter of 2022. Its constant efforts to develop meaningful product innovations also buoy optimism. However, forex woes and persistent pricing pressure do not bode well. In the past year,...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are at All-Time Highs -- Are They Worth Buying?
The real estate sector has underperformed the stock market in the recent downturn, but not all real estate stocks are getting hammered. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Tyler Crowe discuss three REITs that are at or near their all-time highs. *Stock prices in the video are...
Benzinga
Mercantile Bank Earnings Preview
Mercantile Bank MBWM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mercantile Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20. Mercantile Bank bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Comments / 0