'That is not what you expect from our ball team': UO men offer little resistance in loss to Arizona State

So much for momentum.

Oregon went into Thursday’s game against Arizona State hoping to build off its win last weekend against Utah and start to climb back into postseason contention.

Instead, the Ducks were cooked by halftime for the second time in their last three games as they lost 90-73 to the Sun Devils in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Matthew Knight Arena.

Oregon (9-8, 3-3 Pac-12) trailed by double-digits eight minutes into the game, were down 46-29 at halftime, and never got closer than 17 points in the second half.

“We got beat in every facet of the game,” coach Dana Altman said. “I’m really disappointed, obviously. I know our fans are. They should be. That is not what you expect from our ball team and our program. Very concerning.”

The inability to make it a competitive contest was reminiscent of the 68-41 loss to Colorado a week earlier in Boulder, and not at all like last Saturday’s 70-60 win against the Utes in Salt Lake City.

But whatever spark the Ducks had coming out of the Utah game was missing against Arizona State (14-3, 5-1), which dominated the opening minutes of Thursday night.

“It was a really bad start to the game,” Altman said. “They got whatever they wanted.”

With 3:42 to play in the first half, the Sun Devils led 44-20 and had made as many 3-pointers (8-of-15) as the Ducks had field goals (8-for-24).

Oregon also started 1-for-10 from 3-point range, though Will Richardson made three straight deep shots during a half-ending 9-2 run to give the Ducks some life heading into the break.

But Arizona State opened the second half on a 10-2 run to go up 56-31, at which point several in the announced crowd of 5,955 started heading for the exit.

Richardson led Oregon with 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting, three rebounds and three assists. N’Faly Dante also had 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and eight rebounds.

The Sun Devils finished with 13 3-pointers — one off their season best — on 29 attempts. They came into the night averaging 7.2 3-pointers per game. Overall, they shot 52% (33-of-63) from the field and outrebounded the Ducks 37-29.

Oregon shot 42% (25-for-59) and made 35% of its 3-pointers (8-for-23), which was actually better than its season average of 29%.

Altman said the coaches would be up late Thursday trying to make sense of the loss and working on a game plan for Saturday’s game against No. 9 Arizona.

“We’ve got to try some different things,” he said. “We can’t keep doing the same thing. … We’re gonna give some guys a chance.”

A week ago the Ducks were able to quickly put a bad loss behind them and get a solid road win. Now they’ll get a chance to do the same at home.

“Our challenge is going to be a lot stiffer,” Altman said. “(Arizona) is a good basketball team. They beat this team that just beat us bad. We’re gonna have to really compete. The psyche wasn’t good there in the locker room. They’re disappointed.”

