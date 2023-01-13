ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

'That is not what you expect from our ball team': UO men offer little resistance in loss to Arizona State

By Chris Hansen, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NnK1l_0kDEKja300

So much for momentum.

Oregon went into Thursday’s game against Arizona State hoping to build off its win last weekend against Utah and start to climb back into postseason contention.

Instead, the Ducks were cooked by halftime for the second time in their last three games as they lost 90-73 to the Sun Devils in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Matthew Knight Arena.

Oregon (9-8, 3-3 Pac-12) trailed by double-digits eight minutes into the game, were down 46-29 at halftime, and never got closer than 17 points in the second half.

“We got beat in every facet of the game,” coach Dana Altman said. “I’m really disappointed, obviously. I know our fans are. They should be. That is not what you expect from our ball team and our program. Very concerning.”

The inability to make it a competitive contest was reminiscent of the 68-41 loss to Colorado a week earlier in Boulder, and not at all like last Saturday’s 70-60 win against the Utes in Salt Lake City.

But whatever spark the Ducks had coming out of the Utah game was missing against Arizona State (14-3, 5-1), which dominated the opening minutes of Thursday night.

“It was a really bad start to the game,” Altman said. “They got whatever they wanted.”

With 3:42 to play in the first half, the Sun Devils led 44-20 and had made as many 3-pointers (8-of-15) as the Ducks had field goals (8-for-24).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUFz5_0kDEKja300

Oregon also started 1-for-10 from 3-point range, though Will Richardson made three straight deep shots during a half-ending 9-2 run to give the Ducks some life heading into the break.

But Arizona State opened the second half on a 10-2 run to go up 56-31, at which point several in the announced crowd of 5,955 started heading for the exit.

Richardson led Oregon with 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting, three rebounds and three assists. N’Faly Dante also had 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and eight rebounds.

The Sun Devils finished with 13 3-pointers — one off their season best — on 29 attempts. They came into the night averaging 7.2 3-pointers per game. Overall, they shot 52% (33-of-63) from the field and outrebounded the Ducks 37-29.

Oregon shot 42% (25-for-59) and made 35% of its 3-pointers (8-for-23), which was actually better than its season average of 29%.

Altman said the coaches would be up late Thursday trying to make sense of the loss and working on a game plan for Saturday’s game against No. 9 Arizona.

“We’ve got to try some different things,” he said. “We can’t keep doing the same thing. … We’re gonna give some guys a chance.”

A week ago the Ducks were able to quickly put a bad loss behind them and get a solid road win. Now they’ll get a chance to do the same at home.

“Our challenge is going to be a lot stiffer,” Altman said. “(Arizona) is a good basketball team. They beat this team that just beat us bad. We’re gonna have to really compete. The psyche wasn’t good there in the locker room. They’re disappointed.”

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com .

For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

Up Next

Oregon vs. No. 9 Arizona

3 p.m., Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. TV: ESPN. Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: 'That is not what you expect from our ball team': UO men offer little resistance in loss to Arizona State

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Oregon men's basketball shocks nation, takes down No. 9 Arizona

EUGENE, Ore. — After losing to Arizona State on Thursday, Oregon men's basketball head coach Dana Altman said he drove down to Roseburg in complete silence, trying to figure out a way to fix the performance the Ducks showed earlier this week. Whatever Altman thought of in that car...
EUGENE, OR
azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon

Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
TUCSON, AZ
fishduck.com

Oregon Ducks Football: Who Is Brayden Platt?

Our Oregon Ducks football program just keeps on getting better and better with head coach Dan Lanning at the helm. 2023’s recruiting cycle is finishing up nicely with some late transfers and superstar pickups for the Ducks, and now, Lanning’s staff has wasted zero time gearing up for the 2024 class. Mr. FishDuck took some time away from his fun at wageringadvisors.ca. to ponder linebackers with me.
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

PHS wrestlers see top competition at Oregon Classic

The Philomath High School wrestling team went up against some of Class 4A’s best competition on Friday and Saturday at the Oregon Classic in Redmond and came away with three wins and two losses in the duals tournament. Sophomore River Sandstrom, freshman Porter Compton and freshman Riley Barrett won...
PHILOMATH, OR
Lebanon-Express

Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park

Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
ALBANY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
EUGENE, OR
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Former Florence City Manager Sentenced to Two Years of Supervised Probation

The former Florence City Manager at the center of a city hall sexual harassment scandal was sentenced yesterday to two years of supervised probation. The criminal charges are related to his behavior with women he supervised at Florence City Hall. In October, Mike Patterson pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor harassment and another misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to a minor after striking a deal with prosecutors in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
FLORENCE, OR
wholecommunity.news

Council asks for session on upstream dam failure

The Eugene City Council wants to learn more about how upstream dams will fare after a 9.0 earthquake. In one of the scenarios, downtown could be under 42 feet of water for several hours. The city council asks: How many feet of water can we expect in downtown Eugene after...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb

In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning. Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief....
BROWNSVILLE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene church removes trees without permits

EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms

EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

County sets up drop-in events for concealed handgun license renewals

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office plans to host drop-in appointments to renew Benton County concealed handgun licenses on three upcoming Fridays, the agency announced. Drop-in appointments will be available Jan. 20, Jan. 27 and Feb. 10 from 9 a.m.-noon. Officials said those planning to attend need to bring all...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
755K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy