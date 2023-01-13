ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Sea Lion Docks destroyed by winter storm

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A popular Oregon Coast tourist spot was destroyed by a devastating winter storm last month.

The Sea Lion Docks in Newport were broken by the strong winds. Some of the material was recovered, while other pieces floated away.

The docks have provided a free attraction for tourists who would hear and see the sea lions while walking along SW Bay Boulevard.

The Newport Sea Lions organization is hoping for some help raising the fund to restore the dock. To donate, visit their website.

