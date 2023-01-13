Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s basketball win, men fall to Winona
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s basketball team have now won 11 games in a row, beating Winona State on Saturday 66-40. Brooke Olson once again lead the charge offensively, putting up a total of 14 points. UMD also held Winona to only 16 points in the first...
WDIO-TV
Brooke Olson records 2,000th point, UMD basketball teams top Upper Iowa
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s and women’s basketball teams both hosted Upper Iowa on Friday for ‘Pack the Gym’ night. The UMD men’s squad was backed by Joshua Brown who registered 17 points on the night. As the Bulldogs won the game with...
WDIO-TV
CSS women’s basketball still in search of first win
The College of St. Scholastica (CSS) women’s basketball team were still in search of their first win of the season on Saturday, hosting St. Mary’s University. Miranda Broberg and Katie Vaske lead all Saints with 11 points in the game. On the defensive side of the court Jackie...
mnhockeyhub.com
From the best in Class 1A: ‘We pretty much did make history tonight’
No. 1 Warroad defeats No. 2 Hermantown, stopping a 103-game streak with inspiration usually reserved for a rivalry. Garrett Hennum’s goal in the third period Saturday helped Warroad remain undefeated. (Loren Nelson, LegacyHockeyPhotography.com)
WDIO-TV
Superior boy’s hockey falls on Red the Rink night
The Superior Spartans boy’s hockey team was at home Friday hosting Eau Claire North on ‘Red the Rink’ night, serving as a local fundraiser to gather support to fight ALS. The Spartans also debuted red jerseys for the event that powered them to an early 2-0. With...
WDIO-TV
Katy Morgan to replace Gary Holquist as UMD Director of Development
Another change is on the forefront for University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) athletics, as long time coach and Senior Director of Development Gary Holquist is set to retire this April. His replacement will be Katy Morgan, who has been serving as the development officer at UMD since 2016. The Esko...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Messy Monday due to wintry mix
Expect slick travel today due to a wintry mix. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 12 pm in Ashland, Iron, and Price Co. where ice accumulation around 0.1” are expected through the morning. Lake and Cook Co. are under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 6 pm and lasting until 6 pm tomorrow where 2-4” of snow are expected.
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Precipitation chances return late tonight
Today will be cloudy with a south wind of 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will be in the thirties throughout the region. Temperatures will drop a few degrees tonight, with overnight lows in the upper twenties to low thirties. Precipitation chances return after midnight and stick around until Tuesday afternoon. By...
WDIO-TV
Man participating in snowmobile race seriously hurt in Cass County
Cass County said they responded to a serious snowmobile crash Sunday. They received a report of the crash in the area of Jacobs Road, rural Lake Shore MN. Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that a snowmobile operator, a male, age 26 of Mayville WI, was a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event, and had crashed on the race course.
krrw.com
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
WDIO-TV
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
WDIO-TV
Shipping season set to end when the Soo Locks close on Sunday night
The 2022-2023 shipping season is nearly on the books, with the Soo locks set to close on Sunday night at 11:59pm. “It was a very different season. It started off slow, and didn’t really recover,” shared Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Going down...
WDIO-TV
Recipe: Duluth Grill’s Biscuits and Gravy
Dan Lefebvre, a managing partner at Duluth Grill, shows us how to make Biscuits and Gravy. It’s perfect for a winter brunch. In separate pot add mill, water, black pepper, sage, salt, chicken base and bring to a boil Add browned sausage and drippings to pot. Once fat is...
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s Zenith City Media
Zenith City Media is a new broadcast, multi-media publication, social media management and events company in the Twin Ports. We spoke with owner Victor Martinez and artist Casino Cuz’o to learn more about the company and their plans to bring an array of services to the Duluth area. For more information, visit their website https://zenithcitymedia.com.
boreal.org
'A huge concern': December storm did long-term damage to state's forests
Photo: Heavy, damaging snow forced trees to bow and break on the Yukon Trail outside of Two Harbors, Minn. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Visit the MPR News site here to read about how the winter storms in December have caused long-term damage to state forests (including along the north shore).
WDIO-TV
Willow River man charged for mail thefts and vehicle tampering
On January 8th, 2023, Carlton County 911 Dispatch was notified that the Bethany Lutheran Church was burglarized. A short time later, Carlton County Deputies were notified that a number of vehicles parked at Cromwell Automotive were tampered with as well. Cromwell Automotive is located within two miles of Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell.
WDIO-TV
The Duluth Wedding Show celebrates 35 years
For a lot of northlanders it’s wedding planning season. And Saturday over at the DECC couples were treated to some of the trendiest ideas and vendors for their special day. Saturday’s show marked its 35th anniversary and it was in partnership with Lundeen productions and over 125 participating vendors throughout Northern Wisconsin, Central Minnesota, and the Iron Range.
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Jan. 13, 2023
Indoor events are the name of the game Around Town this weekend. UMD’s Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium is hosting a couple shows this weekend. The one at 2 p.m. Saturday is called Earth, Moon, & Sun. It follows a coyote character that is based on American Indian oral tradition. It’s $5 for adults or $3 for seniors, kids, and students. If you miss it this weekend, it’s running every Saturday in January.
rjbroadcasting.com
Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office locate body
A post from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. On the afternoon of Friday January 13 2023, a body believed to be that of Anne Wyatt was found in a wooded area near Big Pine Lake in Aitkin County. The body has been sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner for positive identification and to determine cause of death. At this time, it does not appear that foul play is a factor in Wyatt’s disappearance.”
Comments / 0