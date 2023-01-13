Read full article on original website
Suzie Garcia
3d ago
geez what a great human being..I hope they catch him put him away for murder
Paul Hudson
3d ago
I was hit by a car a year and a half ago on my bike spent a lot of time in the hospital after that one the driver stopped I saw it on Street cam thank God I didn't see anything after I was hit but it sure did screw me up 10 broken ribs three cracked vertebrae both eye sockets broke nose split open like a stepped on grape and a broken leg
Not Many Wise (I block stupidity)
3d ago
John 3:3“Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.”
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say that a woman was transported to the hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in south Minneapolis.The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 26th Street West and Lyndale Avenue South.Responders found the woman on the ground. They believe she was standing outside of her own vehicle when she was struck by another vehicle, which continued on without stopping.The city police department and forensic scientists processed the scene and have collected evidence.It's not clear what condition the victim, who was not identified, is currently in.No one is currently in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
UPDATE: 55-year-old Blaine man killed in Brooklyn Park single-vehicle crash identified
UPDATE: The man killed in a crash Saturday morning has been identified by the Minnesota State Patrol. Bradley James Knowles, 55, from Blaine, died from injuries sustained in the crash. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: A 55-year-old man from Blaine was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Brooklyn Park, State Patrol...
1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.On Monday, the victim was identified as Bradley James Knowles, of Blaine. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said he died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.The incident remains under investigation.
Teen found in crashed stolen car in north Minneapolis dies of gunshot wounds
Minneapolis police report a teenager was found with fatal gunshot wounds inside a reported stolen car that had crashed into a snowbank on the north side of town
2 injured after shooting outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Apple Valley police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Cowboy Jacks early Sunday morning.According to police, officers were dispatched at 2:20 a.m. to the establishment, located on the 14900 block of Glazier Avenue, on a weapons call. "It was reported by bar employees that a male entered the bar and advised his brother had been shot in the parking lot. Officers checked the parking lot and surrounding area but did not locate any victims," police said in a release. Officers did locate blood at the scene, according to police, and witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot.Police say as officers were processing the scene, they were informed that two male individuals had taken themselves to two different hospitals for gunshot wounds. Police believe they are involved in the Apple Valley incident. Their wounds are considered non-life threatening. The investigation is ongoing.
Teenager dies in North Minneapolis shooting after stolen vehicle crashes
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenager died Friday evening in a shooting on the city's northside.Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North. The call was then updated to include that someone had been shot.Police say they found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a car in a snowbank. The vehicle that was involved in the crash was a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier that day.Officers rendered aid to the boy, but he died on the scene.Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North at 6:25 p.m. which police say they believe is related to the incident.No arrests have been made yet.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers.
Minneapolis, St. Paul re-plow city streets and impose new parking restrictions
Says Mia Laube for KSTP-TV, “Twin Cities leaders are highlighting efforts this week to remove snow that’s still causing issues for residents and commuters, according to press releases from Minneapolis and St. Paul. If you live in the Twin Cities or plan to be in the Twin Cities for any amount of time this week, review the parking instructions throughout this article. For the latest information, visit the Minneapolis and St. Paul city websites.”
Man shot dead at Minneapolis homeless encampment is identified
A man who died after suffering gunshot wounds at a Minneapolis homeless encampment has been identified. Minneapolis police were called to an area near 15th Avenue South and 6th Street South at around 6:25 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. The area is the site of the Samatar Crossing encampment. According to the Star Tribune, the encampment first emerged during last year’s State Fair and had around 70 occupants as of October.
Two men shot overnight in Minneapolis, one critically injured
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two men were shot in Minneapolis around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say.The shooting took place at the 300 block of Second Avenue South. A man in his 30s suffered a potentially life-threatening injury and went to the hospital, according to authorities.A second man with non-life-threatening injuries went to Brooklyn Park. There, he called police and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.Police say two cars believed to be involved in the shooting have been towed. Minneapolis police are investigating, and no one has been arrested.
Teenager Driving Stolen Vehicle Shot to Death in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minneapolis Police are investigating the death of a teenage boy who was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. A news release says officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in North Minneapolis around 6:30 PM Friday. They...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Lake Nokomis IDd
MINNEAPOLIS — A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning near Lake Nokomis has been identified as a librarian at a local university. David P. Norris, 39, was hit by a car shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Nokomis Parkway, according to officials at St. Catherine University.
Teenage boy dies after being shot, crashing stolen car into snowbank
A teenage boy has died in Minneapolis after being found shot while behind the wheel of a crashed car, which had earlier been stolen. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North at 6:30 p.m. Friday and arrived to find the teen in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had crashed into a snowbank.
Man dead after shooting in Brooklyn Center parking lot
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A man is dead after a shooting in a Brooklyn Center parking lot Friday afternoon.The Brooklyn Center Police Department says officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m.A nearby school went into lockdown as a result of the shooting, police say.The victim was brought to an area hospital in critical condition but died later Friday evening as a result of his injuries.Police continue to search for a suspect, who they believe left the area immediately after the shooting.
Mother Accused Of Killing Eli Hart Indicted For First-Degree Murder
(Hennepin County, MN) — The woman accused of killing her six-year-old son, Eli Hart, is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Julissa Thaler was already charged with second-degree murder in Hart’s death, and the new charge was added Friday. The first-degree count would carry a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of release if Thaler is convicted. Thaler has been offered a plea agreement on the second-degree charge, but hadn’t acted on it before Friday’s indictment.
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
Man found dead in snowbank after apparent hit-and-run in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash near Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on Thursday morning, officials say. The Minneapolis Police Department said the man was found in a snowbank around 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway.
Man seeks help from nearby fire station after being shot in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon in Minneapolis.Officers from Minneapolis' third precinct responded to a report of a shooting on the 2000 block of 21st Avenue South around 3:20 p.m.Police say the victim had run from the area to a nearby fire department to seek assistance before being transported to a local hospital.No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.
Man killed in homeless encampment shooting identified
A man killed by gunfire at a homeless encampment on Thursday was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Adnan Mohamed Ali, 27, of Minneapolis, died of multiple gunshot wounds the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. Minneapolis police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a...
Officials say Cedar-Riverside camp where man was fatally wounded is targeted for closure
A homeless encampment in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis is expected to be cleared away for safety reasons after a man was shot and killed there this week
Man dead following incident in parking lot in Balsam Lake
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that a Wisconsin man is dead following an incident in a parking lot at a bar in Balsam Lake. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill on Wednesday at 10:25 p.m. for an unresponsive man in the parking lot.
