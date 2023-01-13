ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: What impact will Khabib Nurmagomedov leaving coaching have on his fighters?

By MMA Junkie Staff
 4 days ago
UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov made an impact as a coach after the conclusion of his fighting career, but now, it appears that chapter is done as well.

Nurmagomedov, one half of MMA Junkie’s 2022 Coaches of the Year along with Javier Mendez, has accomplished a lot in a short time as a leading man from cageside. It was a fantastic year for the team, which accomplished the goal of seeing Islam Makhachev become the UFC lightweight champion, in addition to numerous victories across multiple promotions from his stable of Dagestani fighters.

Simply put, Nurmagomedov’s influence on his fighters has been immense, but now it seems it’s time for him to move on and focus on family.

What does this move mean for his fighters? Will there be able to compete at the same high level without his presence cageside? What does this mean for Makhachev who has a massive title fight on the horizon against Alexander Volkanovski?

Furthermore, is Nurmagomedov really stepping away from MMA entirely?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Danny Segura, Nolan King and Mike Bohn answered those questions and more with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their discussion in the video above. And don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Monday LIVE on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

