Teams who have asked to interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

The 49ers’ chances of keeping DeMeco Ryans into the 2023 season were always slim. After another sensational showing from San Francisco’s defense again in 2022, the 49ers’ star assistant is the hottest name on the head-coaching market. His number of suitors has climbed to four, though there’s no guarantee he’ll take interviews with all the clubs.

Ryans is in the unique position of getting to pick and choose the opportunities he seeks. Depending on how far the 49ers go in the postseason and the patience level of some teams, some jobs may dry up before Ryans can get in for an interview.

Some changes to the NFL’s interview rules will keep Ryans from interviewing until the Tuesday after the 49ers’ wild card game vs. the Seahawks. Whether he fits them all in that day, or even interviews with each club is still to-be-determined.

For now the only news on the coaching search front is that teams have asked to interview Ryans. Here they are:

Broncos

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nathaniel Hackett, 15 games (4-11)

Jerry Rosburg, interim (1-1)

Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Lovie Smith, one season (3-13-1)

Panthers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule, two-plus seasons (11-27)

Steve Wilks, interim (6-6)

Cardinals

Dec 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks on in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Kliff Kingsbury, four seasons (28-37-1)