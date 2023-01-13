Read full article on original website
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
A single winning ticket for Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing was sold in Maine
One ticket sold in Maine beat the eerie odds of Friday the 13th and its buyer is set to claim the Mega Millions jackpot of about $1.35 billion, the lottery said.
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over again. Next chance to win is Friday the 13th
The fear of Friday the 13th has two names: friggatriskaidekaphobia or Paraskavedekatriaphobia. Since Tuesday's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot rolled over, the next chance to win is on (gulp) Friday the 13th. That's seven years after three tickets split the then-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. On Jan. 13, 2016, three winners −...
Did Anyone Win Mega Millions $1.35 Billion Friday Jackpot? Results Revealed
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot was the second biggest ever for the lottery - but did anyone win it?
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1.3 billion after no winners
No one matched all numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, sending the jackpot to an estimated $1.35 billion — the second largest in the lottery’s history. The next drawing is Friday night.Jan. 11, 2023.
Florida Players Have A Chance At Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot, Set For Friday The 13th
While many consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, it has been rewarding for Mega Millions® players over the years, with six previous jackpots won on such a day. There’s a chance for another this Friday, and it’s a big one! After no ticket matched
Mega Millions jackpot soars to estimated $1.35 billion after no one wins $1.1 billion grand prize
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, so the pot of gold for the game's Friday night drawing will be at least an estimated $1.35 billion, Mega Millions says. The $1.35 billion would be the second-largest Mega Millions grand prize ever and could grow...
How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions
In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
Will Friday the 13th Be Good Luck For Texans in Mega Jackpot?
Texas players are hoping for a little luck on Friday the 13th with the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest jackpot prize in game history and the 4th largest in U.S. lottery history. If you are a superstitious person, Friday the 13th may not be something you look forward...
Everything you need to know about Friday the 13th's historic Mega Millions drawing
As unlucky as this may sound, Friday the 13th could be the luckiest day for some lucky soul. No one had all the numbers − the white balls 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9 − for Tuesday night's Mega Millions so the jackpot continues to grow for...
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Mega Millions winner in Oregon takes $1 million prize; where million-dollar ticket was sold
One winning $1 million ticket from the Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday night was sold in Oregon, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.35 billion after no lucky player won the lottery’s latest jackpot, estimated at $1.1 billion. No ticket matched all...
States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says
Republican state policymakers’ efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with companies that take sustainability into consideration has the potential to cost states millions, according to a just released study. Researchers looked specifically at the possible effects on Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and West Virginia if they passed Texas-like […] The post States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Man on US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list, who appeared on ’90 Day Fiancé,’ arrested in Florida
A fugitive once featured on the reality show “90 Day Fiancé” was arrested in Florida on Friday in the death of his former boss in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Michael Anthony Baltimore, 44, of Pennsylvania, had been on the US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list since June 2022. Police say Baltimore killed Kendell Jerome Cook at Cook’s barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in May 2021.
Woman stunned receipt charged her for the drink and the bottle separately
A woman expressed genuine confusion about the charges on her receipt. She bought only one drink. Yet, her bill reflected two fees. The video is by TikTok user Fjeff (@findingxfarrah). It has 366.4K views and 114 comments.
Searches for victims continue a day after tornadoes and storms strike the South, killing at least 9
Recovery and search efforts continued in the South on Friday, a day after severe storms and tornadoes raked the region, killing at least nine people, blowing roofs off homes and cutting power for thousands. At least seven people were killed in central Alabama’s Autauga County, with two others — including...
Space Shuttle Challenger Fast Facts
Here’s a look at what you need to know about the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. Seven crew members died in the explosion, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space. The explosion was a result of a rocket booster failure which ignited the fuel...
