‘Happy heavenly birthday’: Dozens gathered to honor Eliahna Torres and Nevaeh Bravo who would have been 11 years old

Former Uvalde district police chief openly admits in video that he prioritized children outside the classroom where 19 children and 2 teachers were killed
At least 376 officers responded to the Uvalde shooting, with many in the hall for more than 70 minutes. The former police chief said he made the call.
KSAT 12
Beloved young coach at Devine Middle School passes away after collapsing in class
SAN ANTONIO – His playful, easygoing personality made him an easy pick to be a student’s favorite coach. But 35-year-old Jacob Sanchez was also an inspiration, a leader and an innovator that made him so likable to those he worked with at Devine Middle School. On Thursday, Sanchez...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo holds Uvalde qualifiers
UVALDE – We are less than a month out from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. In a change this year, rodeo officials are hosting a qualifier competition in Uvalde rather than having the rodeo be invitation-only. After more than a year of hard work and thousands of...
1,100-acre South Texas ranch and resort listed as a hunter's paradise
The resort includes a rooftop golf range, multiple gun ranges, and wildlife.
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
Bandera Bulletin
Bandera GOP leaders arrested, indicted on fraud
Bandera County Republican Party Chair Butch Streigl and Treasurer René Leith turned themselves into the Bandera County Jail Friday morning following indictments for fraudulent securing of document execution, according to paperwork filed with the Bandera County District Clerk. The two indictments stem from a March 8, 2022, incident in...
KBTX.com
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KBTX) - The mother of the Uvalde school gunman was arrested this week in Oklahoma City following a domestic violence-related incident, according to police. Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence...
CBP in Eagle Pass discovers tiny green parrot during inspection
EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Customs officers in Eagle Pass didn’t let a parrot pass through their border inspections. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agriculture specialists at the Camino Real International Bridge made a discovery that was worth squawking about, literally. Inside a small box, they discovered an undeclared, green parrot. The bird […]
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
