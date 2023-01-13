Cumberland Valley wrestling stays perfect, defeats Mifflin County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — No one has been able to stop Cumberland Valley on the mat so far this season. With their 39-16 win over Mifflin County, the Eagles are now 13-0 on the year and are ranked second in the District lll Class 3A power rankings, trailing only Central Dauphin.

Cumberland Valley is back on Saturday as the Eagles travel for the Dallastown Duals, which also features Cocalico, Susquehannock, and Penn Manor.

