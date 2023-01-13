ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mifflin County, PA

Cumberland Valley wrestling stays perfect, defeats Mifflin County

By Nick Petraccione
 3 days ago

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — No one has been able to stop Cumberland Valley on the mat so far this season. With their 39-16 win over Mifflin County, the Eagles are now 13-0 on the year and are ranked second in the District lll Class 3A power rankings, trailing only Central Dauphin.

Cumberland Valley is back on Saturday as the Eagles travel for the Dallastown Duals, which also features Cocalico, Susquehannock, and Penn Manor.

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

