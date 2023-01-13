ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment

Decoldest Crawford took to Twitter to reveal what school he will be playing for in 2023. Crawford did not play a snap for Nebraska in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. Crawford will not play for the Huskers in 2023 either, as the WR announced he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: CJ Stroud could be key to a Huskers B1G West title

The Nebraska football team doesn’t play Ohio State next year. Because of that, it’s possible some Husker fans haven’t been paying attention to what’s going down in Columbus these days. In particular, they may not have been paying attention to the fact that CJ Stroud might stick around and forego the NFL Draft this year.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

University of Nebraska-Lincoln releases annual salaries for assistant coaches

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The University of Nebraska-Lincoln released the annual salaries for several assistant coaches in the Nebraska Football Program on Friday. According to the Director of University Records, the annual compensation is as follows:. NamePositionAnnual Compensation. Marcus SatterfieldOffensive Coordinator/QB Coach$1,400,000. Ed FoleySpecial Teams Coordinator$550,000. EJ BarthelRunning Backs Coach$285,000. Evan...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

A legal desert - Attorneys are scarce in Nebraska's rural areas

Here's a little known fact: A dozen counties in Nebraska currently have no practicing attorneys. Zip from the towns of Bartlett, Hyannis or Stapleton. Zero from Arthur, Springview or Spencer. Zilch from Harrisburg or Hayes Center. And by 2027, four more counties are projected to join them, according to the...
NEBRASKA STATE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Leeling Siblings Heading to Doane University

SIDNEY, Neb. (KNEP) - Two of the area’s top student athletes deciding on their future journeys. Multi sport athletes Karsyn and Cameron Leeling have signed to take their talents to Doane University in Crete. Cameron will be part of the Tiger track and field team, while Karsyn will play...
CRETE, NE
1011now.com

Huskers Fall to No. 3 Buckeyes, 76-67

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Sam Haiby put up season highs with 16 points and seven rebounds, but No. 3 Ohio State remained unbeaten with a 76-67 women’s basketball win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) jumped to a 25-12 lead...
LINCOLN, NE
agupdate.com

Tar spot preventable by being proactive

Farmers in the Midwest may be reciting Lady Macbeth’s famous monologue as they scout their cornfields: “Out, damned spot! Out, I say!”. The spot farmers will curse? Tar spot. This fungal disease was first discovered in the Midwest in 2015 and in Nebraska in October 2021. “Tar spot...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Another round of winter weather on the way for much of Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch until late Wednesday. The watch goes into effect Tuesday evening, with up to 10 inches of snow possible in some parts of the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
ourchanginglives.com

Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall

Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list

BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Papillion-La Vista South sophomore revved up about sprint car racing

Cole Vanderheiden is revved up about racing. The sophomore at Papillion La Vista South High School is looking forward to getting behind the wheel for his fourth season of racing this spring. Cole started racing karts in 2020 and found he was more comfortable with a flat kart than a...
PAPILLION, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy