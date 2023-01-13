Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from Georgia edge rusherThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Zavier Betts reportedly returning to teamThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Nebraska 76-67, continue undefeated seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kearney Hub
Bonus points add up for Nebraska, which knocks off Northwestern in top-10 showdown
No. 4 Nebraska was clinging to a 10-9 lead through six weight classes in a Big Ten showdown Sunday against No. 6 Northwestern. Then the Huskers rolled off three straight wins — earning bonus points each time — to down the Wildcats 22-15 at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska Football: Decoldest Crawford will get a chance to battle his former teammates
Decoldest Crawford is no longer part of the Nebraska football program. However, he’s going to be playing a game in Lincoln next season anyway. That’s because the wide receiver, who became a Nebraska football celebrity because of his NIL deal with an air conditioning company has transferred to a team that the Huskers will go head-to-head with early in the 2023 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment
Decoldest Crawford took to Twitter to reveal what school he will be playing for in 2023. Crawford did not play a snap for Nebraska in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. Crawford will not play for the Huskers in 2023 either, as the WR announced he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech.
Nebraska Football: CJ Stroud could be key to a Huskers B1G West title
The Nebraska football team doesn’t play Ohio State next year. Because of that, it’s possible some Husker fans haven’t been paying attention to what’s going down in Columbus these days. In particular, they may not have been paying attention to the fact that CJ Stroud might stick around and forego the NFL Draft this year.
Some notable 2024s and beyond to compete at Warren Academy showcase
Warren Academy, which has long been a champion of Nebraska high school football players, is hosting a showcase on Sunday in Omaha to help promote unsigned seniors and give an opportunity for football workouts to rising underclassmen, hoping to build their recruiting resumes. The event is held at Omaha Sports...
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Walter Rouse fallout, Quan Proctor weirdness, more
For those of you who were asleep for the entirety of Saturday, it turns out that the Nebraska Cornhuskers lost out on an offensive line transfer they thought they had in the bag. It turns out, it appears that Oklahoma handed him the bag, and it was stuffed with cash.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Keeler: Who’s paying for Coach Prime’s contract at CU? Some Nebraska fans, probably, thanks to crazy ticket prices for Buffs-Cornhuskers
Oh, Rick George, you beautiful genius, you. That was the plan all along, wasn’t it?. You hire Deion Sanders, the hottest college football coach on the planet. You know that Coach Prime’s home debut is against Nebraska and its Big Red Wave. So what do you do? You...
1011now.com
University of Nebraska-Lincoln releases annual salaries for assistant coaches
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The University of Nebraska-Lincoln released the annual salaries for several assistant coaches in the Nebraska Football Program on Friday. According to the Director of University Records, the annual compensation is as follows:. NamePositionAnnual Compensation. Marcus SatterfieldOffensive Coordinator/QB Coach$1,400,000. Ed FoleySpecial Teams Coordinator$550,000. EJ BarthelRunning Backs Coach$285,000. Evan...
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Full court press on Dylan Raiola, Juwan Gary out indefinitely, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team’s coaching staff isn’t messing around when it comes to trying to land Dylan Raiola. That’s probably a good thing considering that one of the schools the top 2024 prospect is said to be considering is the Georgia Bulldogs. On Friday, Nebraska football...
doniphanherald.com
A legal desert - Attorneys are scarce in Nebraska's rural areas
Here's a little known fact: A dozen counties in Nebraska currently have no practicing attorneys. Zip from the towns of Bartlett, Hyannis or Stapleton. Zero from Arthur, Springview or Spencer. Zilch from Harrisburg or Hayes Center. And by 2027, four more counties are projected to join them, according to the...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Leeling Siblings Heading to Doane University
SIDNEY, Neb. (KNEP) - Two of the area’s top student athletes deciding on their future journeys. Multi sport athletes Karsyn and Cameron Leeling have signed to take their talents to Doane University in Crete. Cameron will be part of the Tiger track and field team, while Karsyn will play...
1011now.com
Huskers Fall to No. 3 Buckeyes, 76-67
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Sam Haiby put up season highs with 16 points and seven rebounds, but No. 3 Ohio State remained unbeaten with a 76-67 women’s basketball win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) jumped to a 25-12 lead...
agupdate.com
Tar spot preventable by being proactive
Farmers in the Midwest may be reciting Lady Macbeth’s famous monologue as they scout their cornfields: “Out, damned spot! Out, I say!”. The spot farmers will curse? Tar spot. This fungal disease was first discovered in the Midwest in 2015 and in Nebraska in October 2021. “Tar spot...
News Channel Nebraska
Another round of winter weather on the way for much of Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch until late Wednesday. The watch goes into effect Tuesday evening, with up to 10 inches of snow possible in some parts of the state.
ourchanginglives.com
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Some kids may not get the food their growing bodies need with classrooms closing for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, a lot of children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a...
doniphanherald.com
Health Matters: Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
doniphanherald.com
Papillion-La Vista South sophomore revved up about sprint car racing
Cole Vanderheiden is revved up about racing. The sophomore at Papillion La Vista South High School is looking forward to getting behind the wheel for his fourth season of racing this spring. Cole started racing karts in 2020 and found he was more comfortable with a flat kart than a...
klkntv.com
Light rain expected overnight into Monday; snowfall potential by Wednesday
Closing out the weekend and into the early morning hours on Monday, temperatures are not going to change all that much. Gradually, we will drop through the 40s with low temperatures expected to be in the upper 30s for a short time. The short-term forecast includes very light rain and...
