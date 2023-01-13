ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Sherif Saad

Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.

( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man’s death in Elmore County has prompted an investigation. According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night, a 50-year-old man, who is not being identified, got into an altercation with at least one person outside a local business. During the altercation, the man was hit in the head and went into cardiac arrest.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WXII 12

VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
SELMA, AL
wvtm13.com

Alexander City residents begin road to recovery following tornado

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — It's a weekend of cleanup for people across Alabama as they work to recover from the storms that killed at least 7 people in the state. People who live along Highway 63 in Alexander City say it will be at least a couple of months before things start to look normal again.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
wvtm13.com

7 victims identified in Autauga County tornado

PRATTVILLE, Ala. — The Autauga County Sheriff's Office has identified the seven victims who were killed in a strong tornado Thursday. The National Weather Service preliminary reports show the tornado was at last an EF-3 with winds up to 150 miles per house. It caused deaths, massive destruction and damage to hundreds of homes through communities of Old Kingston, Posey's Crossroads, White City and Marbury.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tornado causes ‘significant’ damage in Selma, Alabama; 9 deaths reported across South

Severe weather on Thursday spawned apparent tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia and claimed at least nine lives, according to officials. The National Weather Service confirmed that Selma, Alabama — a city with historic ties to the civil rights movement — sustained major damage after an apparent tornado. Walls were knocked down, roofs were ripped off and trees were uprooted in the city, according to The Associated Press.
SELMA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham and Hoover sending crews to Selma

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The cities of Birmingham and Hoover are helping with storm recovery efforts in Selma. Public Works employees from both cities will assist with storm clean up Saturday. In all, 24 employees will be helping out. Hoover will provide generators, tents, cots, skid steer loaders and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

VIDEO: Drone video shows destruction in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - New drone video is giving a glimpse of the destruction left behind in Autauga County following Thursday’s storms. The video, taken the day after storms made their way through the county along C.R. 68 and Hwy. 31, shows the aftermath of a potential tornado.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Autauga County man rides out tornado in pickup truck

The day after a strong EF-3 tornado ripped through parts of Autauga County, neighbors are left with a lot to deal with. Snapped and uprooted trees, damaged property, and much more. The National Weather Service has confirmed the strong tornado Friday. Unfortunately, seven people have died as a result. For...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy