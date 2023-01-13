Read full article on original website
Related
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.
( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. — (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors...
WSFA
Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man’s death in Elmore County has prompted an investigation. According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night, a 50-year-old man, who is not being identified, got into an altercation with at least one person outside a local business. During the altercation, the man was hit in the head and went into cardiac arrest.
WXII 12
VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
wvtm13.com
Alexander City residents begin road to recovery following tornado
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — It's a weekend of cleanup for people across Alabama as they work to recover from the storms that killed at least 7 people in the state. People who live along Highway 63 in Alexander City say it will be at least a couple of months before things start to look normal again.
wvtm13.com
7 victims identified in Autauga County tornado
PRATTVILLE, Ala. — The Autauga County Sheriff's Office has identified the seven victims who were killed in a strong tornado Thursday. The National Weather Service preliminary reports show the tornado was at last an EF-3 with winds up to 150 miles per house. It caused deaths, massive destruction and damage to hundreds of homes through communities of Old Kingston, Posey's Crossroads, White City and Marbury.
Tornado causes ‘significant’ damage in Selma, Alabama; 9 deaths reported across South
Severe weather on Thursday spawned apparent tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia and claimed at least nine lives, according to officials. The National Weather Service confirmed that Selma, Alabama — a city with historic ties to the civil rights movement — sustained major damage after an apparent tornado. Walls were knocked down, roofs were ripped off and trees were uprooted in the city, according to The Associated Press.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham and Hoover sending crews to Selma
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The cities of Birmingham and Hoover are helping with storm recovery efforts in Selma. Public Works employees from both cities will assist with storm clean up Saturday. In all, 24 employees will be helping out. Hoover will provide generators, tents, cots, skid steer loaders and...
WAFF
VIDEO: Drone video shows destruction in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - New drone video is giving a glimpse of the destruction left behind in Autauga County following Thursday’s storms. The video, taken the day after storms made their way through the county along C.R. 68 and Hwy. 31, shows the aftermath of a potential tornado.
‘Complete devastation’ caused by deadly tornadoes, Alabama official says
People in parts of the South are waking up without power after a series of possible tornadoes ripped through the region, killing at least seven people. Emergency Agency Director of hard-hit Autauga County, Alabama, Ernie Baggett, joins News NOW to share the latest on the situation on the ground and how officials are working to support community members.Jan. 13, 2023.
wvtm13.com
Alabama man helps save state trooper after tornado sent trees crashing down on their vehicles
The tornado warning arrived in Alexander City, Alabama, at 1:25 pm CT. Fifty-six-year-old cattle farmer Greg Jones saw sun, clouds, sprinkles of rain. Little did he know that within moments, he would escape death. Little did he know that he would soon help save the life of an Alabama state trooper.
WATCH: Drone video shows Alabama tornado damage
Drone video shows extensive damage in Selma and Greensboro, Alabama, after more than a dozen tornadoes tore through the state.Jan. 13, 2023.
WSFA
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a...
WAAY-TV
Alabama man describes how he survived deadly tornado
His friend was killed in the storm in Autauga County, Alabama. Video courtesy of The Weather Channel.
wvtm13.com
Autauga County man rides out tornado in pickup truck
The day after a strong EF-3 tornado ripped through parts of Autauga County, neighbors are left with a lot to deal with. Snapped and uprooted trees, damaged property, and much more. The National Weather Service has confirmed the strong tornado Friday. Unfortunately, seven people have died as a result. For...
At least 6 confirmed dead as tornadoes rip across central Alabama
A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
“Barely responsive” Lee Co. Deputy now at home after hazmat exposure
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at home after being exposed to a hazardous substance and suffering a medical emergency in his patrol vehicle while transporting a suspect along US Hwy 280. Investigators are trying to confirm if it was Fentanyl. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the incident […]
Comments / 0