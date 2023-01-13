Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
NFL playoffs: 49ers' Brock Purdy joins Joe Montana, Steve Young in rare club after historic NFL playoff debut
Brock Purdy, aka Mr. Irrelevant, was anything but irrelevant as the 49ers beat the Seahawks 41-23 in Saturday's playoff opener, including outscoring Seattle 25-6 in the second half. Purdy completed 18-of-30 passes for 332 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and also added a rushing touchdown in the blowout win.
Cardinals hire Titans’ Monti Ossenfort as new general manager
The Arizona Cardinals tapped Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager on Monday. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans’ director of
Giants coach Daboll undaunted by 3rd meeting with Eagles
New York Giants fans have Super Bowl hopes for the first time in years and first-year coach Brian Daboll is being compared to Bill Parcells, who turned around the Giants in the 1980s and led them to their first two titles
CBS Sports
Michael Vick calls out Ravens' Lamar Jackson for missing wild-card game due to PCL sprain: 'Put a brace on it'
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick did not hold back on his feelings about Lamar Jackson sitting out the Ravens' playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore's quarterback remains out due to a PCL sprain, and Vick has no sympathy for No. 8 not suiting up for Sunday's important contest. "It's...
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson's future with Ravens: Here's what we know about the former league MVP's contract situation
While his dazzling play on the field has generated numerous headlines over the years, Lamar Jackson's recent injury and ongoing contract uncertainty has garnered most of the recent news regarding the Ravens' quarterback. Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowler and 2019 league MVP, is entering the biggest offseason of his career...
BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Suns-Grizzlies Game
Ja Morant has been upgraded to available for Monday's game.
CBS Sports
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Carries Giants to victory
Barkley carried the ball nine times for 53 yards and two touchdowns while catching five of six targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. While Daniel Jones wound up leading the Giants in both carries and rushing yards, Barkley made his touches on the ground count, scoring his team's first points on a 28-yard dash in the first quarter and then plunging into the end zone from two yards out in the fourth for what proved to be the winning touchdown. The star running back will now set his sights on the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense that held Barkley to only 48 scrimmage yards in their only meeting during the regular season, as Barkley was rested for the second, meaningless contest.
CBS Sports
Bills' Devin Singletary: Leads Bills in rushing
Singletary rushed 10 times for 48 yards in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Dolphins in the wild-card round. Singletary garnered two fewer carries than rookie James Cook, who also had a 12-yard rushing touchdown during the first quarter. Despite Cook's involvement, though, Singletary still led Buffalo in rushing yards. As the Bills now advance to the AFC divisional round, expect Singletary and Cook to continue to split snaps in Buffalo's backfield.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Jones: Makes history in wild-card win
Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns while adding 78 rushing yards on 17 carries in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. In leading the Giants to an upset win and the franchise's first playoff victory in 11 years, Jones became the first QB in NFL postseason history to throw for 300 yards and multiple TDs while rushing for 70 or more yards. His first touchdown, a 14-yard strike to Isaiah Hodgins late in the first quarter, gave New York its first lead of the game, while Jones' nine-yard toss to Daniel Bellinger early in the third kept the Giants ahead of the Vikes in the back-and-forth contest. The quarterback will now gear up for a meeting with the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense he struggled against the only time he faced them in the regular season.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Catches long touchdown
Jones recorded eight receptions on 13 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round win over the Chargers. Jones had only 17 yards on eight targets in the first half, which was representative of the Jaguars' offensive success. However, that frustration disappeared late in the third quarter when Jones broke free from the Chargers' secondary to catch a 39-yard touchdown. Contrary to past seasons, Jones has emerged as a big-play threat of late by recording six receptions of at least 20 yards over his last eight games.
CBS Sports
49ers vs. Seahawks score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, NFL live stream for Super Wild Card Weekend
NFC West rivals square off for the right to play in the divisional round. Nine years ago, the 49ers and Seahawks met in an epic game that determined the winner of the NFC. While the stakes won't be as high on Saturday, emotions will certainly be running high for this Super Wild Card Weekend showdown between the two division rivals.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Breaks century mark in win
McCaffrey rushed 15 times for 119 yards and caught both of his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 41-23 playoff win over Seattle. McCaffrey got San Francisco's offense kickstarted when he broke his first carry of the game for 68 yards, eventually leading to a short receiving touchdown for the dual-threat back. The 26-year-old remained heavily involved on offense even with the 49ers getting back to full strength at the playmaker positions for the start of the playoffs. McCaffrey figures to remain a key cog on offense heading into the divisional round, so expect a minimum of 15-20 productive touches and a high DFS price tag next week. He's now scored at least one touchdown in seven straight games.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ties season high in scoring in loss
Gordon totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Clippers. Gordon led all Houston players in scoring while tying a season-high scoring mark that he also tallied Nov. 18 against Indiana. Gordon has tallied 10 or more points in eight of his last 10 games.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Gets 12 carries in playoff loss
Edwards rushed 12 times for 39 yards and caught his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 24-17 wild-card round loss to the Bengals. Edwards rotated with J.K. Dobbins, but the latter was far more effective on a per-touch basis, totaling 105 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 17 touches. The Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs with this loss. Edwards has one more year left on his contract after rushing for 433 yards and three touchdowns in nine regular-season appearances.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Sunday
Ojulari has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings due to a quadriceps injury. Ojulari recorded a solo tackle in the first half of Sunday's game, but he was ruled out at halftime. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the NFC divisional round if the Giants beat the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Sam Hubbard's 98-yard score breaks playoff record previously held by member of Steelers' Steel Curtain defense
Along with serving as the game-winning score, Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown during Super Wild Card Weekend put the Bengals' defensive end in the history books. Hubbard's score now stands as the fourth longest defensive touchdown in NFL playoff history. It is the longest fumble return for...
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign
McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
CBS Sports
Colts request interviews with Giants coordinators Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka, per report
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay must have been impressed with the New York Giants' 31-24 upset win over the Minnesota Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend, because the Colts have reportedly requested to talk to both Giants coordinators about their head coaching vacancy. Per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones,...
CBS Sports
J.K. Dobbins critical of Ravens' play-calling, says Baltimore would have beaten Bengals with Lamar Jackson
J.K. Dobbins was a big reason why the Ravens were in position to upset the defending AFC champion Bengals in Sunday night's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup. But for as well as he played, Dobbins felt like he should have been utilized more, especially when the game was in the balance in the fourth quarter.
