Harrison Doennig is a towering figure among his Kickapoo cohorts, but the 6-foot-7 forward appeared woefully undersized Thursday.

Even if the senior inexplicably grew several inches before tipping off against national power Sunrise Christian at Great Southern Bank Arena, the Chiefs would have appeared comparatively miniscule.

The Bel Air, Kansas team − ranked as high as fifth by Sports Illustrated − boasts a long and dynamic lineup of of 7-2, 6-11 and 6-9, with other future Division I talent in tow.

Matus Buzelis, a versatile wing who will forego college next year to play in the NBA G-League, leads the charge.

Buzelis had a game-high 13 points to help Sunrise Christian ease past Kickapoo 68-35 in the first round of the 38th annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions.

Kickapoo, one of the most tradition-rich programs in Missouri, was equally flummoxed by Sunrise Christian's, depth, versatility and pressure.

Miro Little (Baylor recruit), Scotty Middleton (Ohio State) and Layden Blocker (Arkansas) combined for 32 points to put the Chiefs in swift 20-point deficit.

When players like 7-foot-2 John Bol weren't dwarfing Kickapoo's frontcourt, Sunrise Christian was efficient from 3-point range, hitting 13 of 24 attempts from beyond the arc

The lone Springfield squad in a tournament stocked with some country's most elite high school basketball institutions, Kickapoo essentially played a home game on a significant stage.

Sunrise Christian didn't want to let the crowd energize the Chiefs.

"This atmosphere is not new to us," said Bol, who helped St. Louis Christian Brothers win a Class 6 title at the same Missouri Sate venue last year before transferring. "We have played in front of thousands before. "

The Chiefs, ranked seventh in the most recent Missouri Class 6 poll, asked for the loft test.

Sunset Christian jumped out to a 22-6 first quarter lead and didn't look back, offering a sizable, pro-Kickapoo proud a flurry of athletic dunks. It shot 50 % (23 for 46) from the field.

"When you're playing a top-5 team in the nation, you're going to need them to miss some shots," Kickapoo coach Mitch McHenry said. "And they didn't miss many shots. "

It also turned 13 Kickapoo turnovers into 24 points and was regularly scoring in transition.

Kickapoo, which doesn't boast a Division I recruit on its roster, was physically outclassed but managed to grit its way to a 29-29 rebounding tie.

Doennig, who had 12 rebounds to go with his 10 rebounds, did what he could against Sunrise Christian's skyscrapers.

Kickapoo guard Brayden Shorter, who is headed to NCAA Division II Washburn, scored eight his 10 points in the third quarter for Kickapoo.

"In pregame, they're may have been some nerves about playing a really good team on a big stage," Doennig said. "But once the ball was tipped, I was in game mode and wanted to get a win."

Sunrise Christian advances to Friday's night's semifinal against Calvary Christian (Florida).

Kickapoo may not have fared well against one of the nation's premier teams, but it has a chance to prove itself in the Show Me State on Friday when it faces fellow Class 6 power Staley in a 6 p.m. consolation game.

"If we're going to go far, we're going to have to face a team like that," Doennig said of Staley, ranked No. 1 in the latest state poll.

