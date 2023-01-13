ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Sunrise Christian appeared unstoppable in Tournament of Champions win over Kickapoo

By Ryan Collingwood, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

Harrison Doennig is a towering figure among his Kickapoo cohorts, but the 6-foot-7 forward appeared woefully undersized Thursday.

Even if the senior inexplicably grew several inches before tipping off against national power Sunrise Christian at Great Southern Bank Arena, the Chiefs would have appeared comparatively miniscule.

The Bel Air, Kansas team − ranked as high as fifth by Sports Illustrated − boasts a long and dynamic lineup of of 7-2, 6-11 and 6-9, with other future Division I talent in tow.

Matus Buzelis, a versatile wing who will forego college next year to play in the NBA G-League, leads the charge.

PREVIEW: What to watch for during the 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions semifinals on Friday

Buzelis had a game-high 13 points to help Sunrise Christian ease past Kickapoo 68-35 in the first round of the 38th annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions.

Kickapoo, one of the most tradition-rich programs in Missouri, was equally flummoxed by Sunrise Christian's, depth, versatility and pressure.

Miro Little (Baylor recruit), Scotty Middleton (Ohio State) and Layden Blocker (Arkansas) combined for 32 points to put the Chiefs in swift 20-point deficit.

BEST OF THE BEST: Here were the top performers from opening night at the 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1piZbf_0kDEGEqA00

When players  like 7-foot-2 John Bol weren't dwarfing Kickapoo's frontcourt, Sunrise Christian was efficient from 3-point range, hitting 13 of 24 attempts from beyond the arc

The lone Springfield squad in a tournament stocked with some country's most elite high school basketball institutions, Kickapoo essentially played a home game on a significant stage.

GAME 1: Carmelo Anthony watches son's team, Christ the King, beat Bartlett at Tournament of Champions

Sunrise Christian didn't want to let the crowd energize the Chiefs.

"This atmosphere is not new to us," said Bol, who helped St. Louis Christian Brothers win a Class 6 title at the same Missouri Sate venue last year before transferring. "We have played in front of thousands before. "

The Chiefs, ranked seventh in the most recent Missouri Class 6 poll, asked for the loft test.

GAME 2: In first Tournament of Champions appearance, Link Academy says event 'lived up to the hype'

Sunset Christian jumped out to a 22-6 first quarter lead and didn't look back, offering a sizable, pro-Kickapoo proud a flurry of athletic dunks. It shot 50 % (23 for 46) from the field.

"When you're playing a top-5 team in the nation, you're going to need them to miss some shots," Kickapoo coach Mitch McHenry said. "And they didn't miss many shots. "

It also turned 13 Kickapoo turnovers into 24 points and was regularly scoring in transition.

Kickapoo, which doesn't boast a Division I recruit on its roster, was physically outclassed but managed to grit its way to a 29-29 rebounding tie.

GAME 4: Calvary Christian holds off Staley push in first round of 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

Doennig, who had 12 rebounds to go with his 10 rebounds, did what he could against Sunrise Christian's skyscrapers.

Kickapoo guard Brayden Shorter, who is headed to NCAA Division II Washburn, scored eight his 10 points in the third quarter for Kickapoo.

"In pregame, they're may have been some nerves about playing a really good team on a big stage," Doennig said. "But once the ball was tipped, I was in game mode and wanted to get a win."

Sunrise Christian advances to Friday's night's semifinal against Calvary Christian (Florida).

Kickapoo may not have fared well against one of the nation's premier teams, but it has a chance to prove itself in the Show Me State on Friday when it faces fellow Class 6 power Staley in a 6 p.m. consolation game.

"If we're going to go far, we're going to have to face a team like that," Doennig said of Staley, ranked No. 1 in the latest state poll.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Sunrise Christian appeared unstoppable in Tournament of Champions win over Kickapoo

Comments / 0

Related
Springfield News-Leader

Second-year Link Academy beats Christ the King to advance to Tournament of Champions final

In the New York City borough of Queens, Christ the King is a longstanding institution rich in basketball history. The Catholic school of roughly 900 students has produced several professional hoops figures since its 1962 inception, including ex-NBA forward Lamar Odom and recently retired WNBA star Sue Bird. State championships and high-major recruits are commonplace for...
KANSAS STATE
Springfield News-Leader

Sunrise Christian sets up top-10 matchup with Link Academy for 2023 Tournament of Champions title

It didn't take long for Sunrise Christian head coach Luke Barnwell to start telling his players about what will take place on Saturday night at Great Southern Bank Arena. Following his team's 52-41 semifinal win over Calvary Christian, he described the scene that he experienced when he coached Sunrise Christian in the championship game just a few years ago.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Memphis power Bartlett learning tough lessons in Tournament of Champions debut

Tennessee power Bartlett High School is 285 miles from Great Southern Bank Arena, a relatively short trek compared to many of the talent-loaded teams that have been in the Bass Pro Shops Tournament Champions field. The Memphis-area program has been cognizant of the 38th annual event's national prestige, but hadn't thrown its hat into the ring until this year. ...
BARTLETT, TN
WPRI 12 News

Hometown Hero: Will McClelland, Barrington

BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Will McClelland. The Barrington Senior set a RIIL record in the 50-Free then swam for the Eagle Relay Team that set another State Mark in the 200-Yard Free Relay, helping Barrington bring home its first State Swim Title in 33 years.      “When he […]
BARRINGTON, RI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia adds commitment from four-star 2025 OT

2025 four-star offensive tackle Micah DeBose has committed to Georgia football. DeBose is the nation’s No. 4 rated offensive tackle and Georgia’s second commitment of the day following 2025 four-star defensive tackle Justus Terry’s pledge. DeBose is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound prospect out of Mobile, Ala. and is...
ATHENS, GA
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy