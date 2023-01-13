Read full article on original website
WCJB
OFR rescue a driver and their vehicle after being stuck on train tracks
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A classic case of being in the right place at the right time may have saved a driver in Marion County Saturday night. While driving to his Ocala Fire Rescue station, a captain noticed a pair of headlights looking very out of place. The driver of...
WCJB
Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County left partially burnt after it caught on fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on Saturday. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 3155 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put out the fire and...
WCJB
One teenager sent to the hospital after being shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the Boys and Girls Club on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect fired at several people and one teen was shot in the...
WCJB
A man is dead after crashing into a business in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 man is dead after driving into a business in Suwannee County on the morning of January 14th. A 57-year-old man from Live Oak was driving through the intersection of US 1-29 and Duval Street around 3:30 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that’s when...
WCJB
Crash in Suwannee County left a Live Oak man dead
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after driving into a business in Suwannee County on the Saturday morning. A 57-year-old man from Live Oak was driving through the intersection of US 129 and Duval Street around 3:30 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that’s when he popped...
JSO: 19-year-old injured from shooting in Hillcrest area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a 19-year-old man was injured from a shooting in the Hillcrest area at 1200 Labelle St. JSO reported that at 4:00 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find a young man suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body.
JSO: Woman injured from shooting in Sandalwood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Sandalwood area at 2200 Luana Dr. E. JSO reported that at around 5:30 p.m., Officers responded to the scene finding a woman was shot in the torso. The woman was transported to a nearby...
fox35orlando.com
Shots fired at multiple kids near Florida Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville: police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A teenager is hurt after being shot while near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville Sunday afternoon, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., a suspect in a vehicle began shooting at several children in the area at 1900 SE 4th Street, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Vehicle fire causes all I-295 E North lanes to close and leaves two with critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: 1 p.m. Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a pickup truck was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Interstate 295, at the same time a Sedan was traveling northbound in the left lane of Interstate 295. The front right of the...
WESH
Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
alachuachronicle.com
Photos: GFR rescues patient with medical emergency from 7th floor of building under construction
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At 1:20 p.m. today, Gainesville Fire Rescue, Gainesville Police Department, and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to 1225 West University Ave. for a patient experiencing an acute medical emergency on the 7th floor of a building under construction. GFR’s technical rescue team conducted an elevated rescue to safely remove the patient, who was transported for further evaluation.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Live Oak man dies in collision with building
A Live Oak man died Saturday morning when his SUV traveled through an intersection and crashed into Hometown Jewelry and Loan. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the 57-year-old man was driving southbound on US Highway 129 (Ohio Avenue) at 3:30 a.m. when approached Duval Street. He traveled through the intersection onto the southbound curb and sidewalk and collided with the building.
Florida Highway Patrol: Man dead after vehicle crashes into store in Live Oak
The Florida Highway Patrol said an incident that occurred early Saturday that led to the death of a Suwannee County resident is under investigation.
JFRD: 3 story apartment building evacuated for fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has crews on the scene of a 3 story apartment building. Reports say that the building is being evacuated. This is an active scene and will be updated when more information comes available. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
First Coast News
Side-by-side ATV with police officers inside hit, tipped over in Downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A side-by-side ATV vehicle with two Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in it was hit by a car and tipped over on Saturday, police said. The officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and will be okay. The driver that allegedly hit them was charged with...
WCTV
SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver in an SUV crashed into a downtown Live Oak business early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A 2004 Ford Explorer collided with Hometown Jewelry and Loan off of Ohio Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Troopers are working to figure out why the 57-year-old Live...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD investigating drive-by shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at 1900 SE 4th Street. A suspect in a vehicle fired shots at several juveniles near the Boys and Girls Club just after 4 p.m. One teenager was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information about the suspect at this time.
WCJB
Elderly cyclist is hospitalized after a hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Gainesville on January 13th. Gainesville police officers found the 69-year-old man in the 400 block of SE 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. He was riding his bike when he got hit and left on the...
JSO: 3 found dead from reported homicide in Copper Hill area
JACKOSNVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported three people dead from a reported homicide in a Copper Hill parking lot on 11000 Bridges Road. JSO reported that at around 12:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched due to reported shots fired. When arriving, JSO stated that an adult man...
