Bradford County, FL

WCJB

WESH

Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Photos: GFR rescues patient with medical emergency from 7th floor of building under construction

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At 1:20 p.m. today, Gainesville Fire Rescue, Gainesville Police Department, and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to 1225 West University Ave. for a patient experiencing an acute medical emergency on the 7th floor of a building under construction. GFR’s technical rescue team conducted an elevated rescue to safely remove the patient, who was transported for further evaluation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Live Oak man dies in collision with building

A Live Oak man died Saturday morning when his SUV traveled through an intersection and crashed into Hometown Jewelry and Loan. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the 57-year-old man was driving southbound on US Highway 129 (Ohio Avenue) at 3:30 a.m. when approached Duval Street. He traveled through the intersection onto the southbound curb and sidewalk and collided with the building.
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

A teenager was shot in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

alachuachronicle.com

GPD investigating drive-by shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at 1900 SE 4th Street. A suspect in a vehicle fired shots at several juveniles near the Boys and Girls Club just after 4 p.m. One teenager was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information about the suspect at this time.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Elderly cyclist is hospitalized after a hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Gainesville on January 13th. Gainesville police officers found the 69-year-old man in the 400 block of SE 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. He was riding his bike when he got hit and left on the...
GAINESVILLE, FL

