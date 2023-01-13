Read full article on original website
Shots fired at multiple kids near Florida Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville: police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A teenager is hurt after being shot while near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville Sunday afternoon, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., a suspect in a vehicle began shooting at several children in the area at 1900 SE 4th Street, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Program for community cleanup efforts won a 10 thousand-dollar grant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep Alachua County Beautiful is the winner of a 10-thousand dollar “Keep America Beautiful MLK Jr Neighborhood Building Grant.”. KACB is creating a program that elects high school students to organize and lead community cleanup efforts in Gainesville. The proposed program is designed to give...
Alachua County community cleanup organization receives $10,000 grant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep Alachua County Beautiful (KACB) was rewarded with the $10,000 Keep America Beautiful MLK Jr. Neighborhood Building Grant this past Monday. KACB is creating a program which elects high school students to organize and lead local community cleanup efforts in Gainesville. The proposed program is designed to give Gainesville youth a connection to the environment while earning service hours.
Homicide investigation underway after teen dies in Valdosta crash
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old man was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle after it crashed into a tree Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Officers told WCTV it happened in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road around 8:14 p.m. Sunday when a homeowner came home and found the vehicle crashed into a tree in their front yard. The homeowner told emergency dispatchers that the teen was not responsive when they checked on him. Once on scene, officers declared the man dead.
Newberry Street Organization is receiving statewide recognition
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in Newberry is receiving statewide recognition for their work promoting the community’s main street. The Newberry Main Street Organization was named the Florida Main Street Program of the Month. The program is an initiative by the Bureau of Historic Preservation part of the...
Former Gainesville mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe has died
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former mayor of Gainesville died at the age of 65. Gainesville City officials announced the death of former commissioner and mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe. He served the residents of Gainesville from 2003 until 2013 and made history as the city’s first openly gay...
NW 6th Street closed Saturday morning between NW 7th Ave and NW 8th Ave
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Saturday, January 14, NW 6th Street will be closed between 7th Ave and 8th Ave. The closure is expected to last between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The closure is for Gainesville Police Department’s Open House for its Public Service Academy.
GPD investigating drive-by shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at 1900 SE 4th Street. A suspect in a vehicle fired shots at several juveniles near the Boys and Girls Club just after 4 p.m. One teenager was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information about the suspect at this time.
Side-by-side ATV with police officers inside hit, tipped over in Downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A side-by-side ATV vehicle with two Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in it was hit by a car and tipped over on Saturday, police said. The officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and will be okay. The driver that allegedly hit them was charged with...
Multiple people shot in Valdosta Sunday night
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - At least three people were shot Sunday night before showing up at South Georgia Medical Center for treatment, according to the Valdosta Police Department. The first victim, a 35-year-old man showed up at the hospital around 8 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to his torso....
Plumber offers warning to residents as temperatures drop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As temperatures get toward 32 degrees this weekend, plumbers are expecting similar calls like they did during the holiday season, and an emergency call could mean big bucks. Jonny Faupel of Premier Plumbing says to make sure exposed piping, and back flows, especially are covered. According...
Photos: GFR rescues patient with medical emergency from 7th floor of building under construction
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At 1:20 p.m. today, Gainesville Fire Rescue, Gainesville Police Department, and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to 1225 West University Ave. for a patient experiencing an acute medical emergency on the 7th floor of a building under construction. GFR’s technical rescue team conducted an elevated rescue to safely remove the patient, who was transported for further evaluation.
Florida track club hosts 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon’
HAWTHRONE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida track club members remember one of their own by running a marathon dedicated in her memory. Dedicated track runners, family, and friends gathered at Hawthorne trail park for the 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon. Florida track club organizers started this race back in 2020.
Live Oak man dies in collision with building
A Live Oak man died Saturday morning when his SUV traveled through an intersection and crashed into Hometown Jewelry and Loan. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the 57-year-old man was driving southbound on US Highway 129 (Ohio Avenue) at 3:30 a.m. when approached Duval Street. He traveled through the intersection onto the southbound curb and sidewalk and collided with the building.
