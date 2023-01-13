ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

UF Chinese Student Association celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Music filled the room as the UF Chinese Student Association brought a taste of their culture to their campus. “Tonight we are celebrating the Chinese New Year which is an important time for families to reunite and to gather,” said UF Chinese Student Association president, Ningyu Wu.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Health and Fitness: New yoga poses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are well into the new year and some are starting to give up on their new goals. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn some new yoga poses to help you achieve those goals.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Program for community cleanup efforts won a 10 thousand-dollar grant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep Alachua County Beautiful is the winner of a 10-thousand dollar “Keep America Beautiful MLK Jr Neighborhood Building Grant.”. KACB is creating a program that elects high school students to organize and lead community cleanup efforts in Gainesville. The proposed program is designed to give...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County community cleanup organization receives $10,000 grant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep Alachua County Beautiful (KACB) was rewarded with the $10,000 Keep America Beautiful MLK Jr. Neighborhood Building Grant this past Monday. KACB is creating a program which elects high school students to organize and lead local community cleanup efforts in Gainesville. The proposed program is designed to give Gainesville youth a connection to the environment while earning service hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Newberry Street Organization is receiving statewide recognition

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in Newberry is receiving statewide recognition for their work promoting the community’s main street. The Newberry Main Street Organization was named the Florida Main Street Program of the Month. The program is an initiative by the Bureau of Historic Preservation part of the...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Florida track club hosts 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon’

HAWTHRONE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida track club members remember one of their own by running a marathon dedicated in her memory. Dedicated track runners, family, and friends gathered at Hawthorne trail park for the 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon. Florida track club organizers started this race back in 2020.
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Former Gainesville mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe has died

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former mayor of Gainesville died at the age of 65. Gainesville City officials announced the death of former commissioner and mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe. He served the residents of Gainesville from 2003 until 2013 and made history as the city’s first openly gay...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county officials, organizations, students, and church groups participated. The two-mile march began at the Ocala Downtown Square. It has been a tradition in the city since the 90s. One of the speakers said the purpose is to gather people of all races and remember...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

A teenager was shot in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Rosewood gala honored those helping to keep its legacy alive

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrations of the Rosewood Centennial concluded on January 14th at an awards gala. The gala honored those who played a part in preserving the memory of the massacre and keeping the legacy of Rosewood alive. The 8 surviving families of Rosewood were also recognized at the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Jail inmate is charged with battery after seeing victim on TV news story

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jail inmate is charged with felony battery after deputies say he attacked another inmate when they were watching the news on TV. Deputies say 30-year-old Shawn Hopkins was watching with several other inmates including 22-year-old Timothy Smith, who was arrested for child abuse last week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Elderly cyclist is hospitalized after a hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Gainesville on January 13th. Gainesville police officers found the 69-year-old man in the 400 block of SE 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. He was riding his bike when he got hit and left on the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Russell interviews Olympian Frank Shorter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the Florida Track Club celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend, Gator Insider Steve Russell sits down with one of the club’s most decorated athletes Frank Shorter. In the exclusive interview, Russell and Shorter reminisce about their shared hometown, discuss what inspired Shorter to take...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator WR Ricky Pearsall Jr. announced his return for the 2023 season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been a strange week for the Gator football program, regarding the situation with quarterback Jaden Rashada. However, there was good news on this Saturday as one of their best pass catchers will return to the Gators next season. Ricky Pearsall, Jr. announced today on...
GAINESVILLE, FL

