Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston Chinese Food: A Guide to the Best Szechuan, Cantonese and other Regional Chinese CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Waller ISD staff member terminated after allegations of inappropriate relationship with student, district says
WALLER, Texas – A staff member from Waller Independent School District has been terminated after the district opened an investigation following allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving a student. According to officials, the district received a tip on Jan. 5 via their anonymous reporting application, CrisisGo. An investigation was...
wufe967.com
Texas teacher on leave after video shows him assaulting student in classroom
A Texas teacher is being investigated after a video surfaced appearing to show him assaulting a teenage student in a beating that sent the student to the emergency room. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, occurred inside a Humble High School classroom and shows the English teacher pushing the 10th-grade student into a wall in an exchange that the student’s parents called “very upsetting” and said started when the teacher thought their son was being too loud, FOX Houston reported.
Threatened Texas Brewery Defends Decision To Turn Away Kyle Rittenhouse Rally
"Our place is super inclusive,” the brewery CEO told The Texas Tribune. “We are super pro-law enforcement. ... We have a lot of gay patrons."
Houston native R'Bonney Gabriel wins 71st Miss Universe after making history twice in 2022
Houston's very own R'Bonney Gabriel made history twice last year! And she just made it again as she won Miss Universe 2023 Saturday evening.
Click2Houston.com
Former New Caney ISD teacher, coach charged with improper relationship involving student, district confirms
NEW CANEY, Texas – A teacher from the New Caney Independent School District has resigned after she was recently charged for having improper relationship with a student. According to the district, New Caney ISD Police issued an arrest warrant against the teacher, Samantha Cummings, on Friday, Jan. 13. Cummings...
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
fox26houston.com
Empty coffin found in ditch in north Houston, 'somebody gotta come get it'
HOUSTON - No one knows where it came from, but a coffin randomly appearing outside your home is a valid reason for concern. Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
Click2Houston.com
‘It hits different when you’re a Black woman’: Community activists call out Kim Ogg for standing by ‘racist,’ ‘sexist’ prosecutor Waymond Wesley II
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Cries for removal are growing for the TikTok star who sits in a position of power in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office after what many are calling his “racist” and “sexist” social media posts targeting Black women have come to light.
Houston public housing waitlist is reopening, but what's new?
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houstonians will have their first chance in nearly five years to get on the waitlist for public housing and the Houston Housing Authority is making some big changes. HHA said there's currently no limit to the number of people who can apply. As Houston gets...
FOX 28 Spokane
Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
New Caney ISD coach arrested, accused of improper relationship
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A New Caney ISD coach was arrested after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to records. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, was booked into Montgomery County jail early Saturday morning. Cummings is charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony. She's currently being held on $75,000 bond.
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
Houston Chronicle
A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why
Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
Houston Chronicle
Houston's affordable housing waitlist application opens Jan.15
The Houston Housing Authority will open the much-anticipated affordable housing waitlist on Sunday, Jan.15, at 12 p.m. CT in response to rising rental prices across the city and residents seeking assistance. According to HHA, the application portal will open until Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. CT. The Houston Housing...
1 killed, several injured after mass shooting at club parking lot in NW Harris County, deputies say
More than 50 shots were fired and at least one AK-47 was used during the deadly shooting that investigators believe was a targeted shooting.
‘It Wasn’t Me’: Black Woman Arrested for Shoplifting in Texas But Had Never Been to State
A Philadelphia woman was arrested and detained for shoplifting in Texas. The only problem was, she had never been to Texas. In a case of mistaken identity, Julie Hudson spent a week behind bars after she walked into a police station asking for assistance on Jan. 5. Applying for jobs, Hudson noticed background checks from potential employers were claiming she had a criminal record. Shortly after, she was arrested.
Click2Houston.com
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Friendswood has the CROWN! R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe 2023 Saturday night during the pageant. Gabriel, who was formerly Miss Texas USA and Miss USA, was a guest on KPRC 2′s Houston Life multiple times and spoke about her journey to win those titles.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested for allegedly making threat to kill moviegoers at north Harris County movie theater, Pct. 4 says
A man is charged for allegedly making a threat to kill moviegoers inside a north Harris County movie theater on Thursday, deputies with Harris County Constable Pct. 4 said. Hugo Acosta, 29, is charged with terroristic threat. Deputies responded to the Star Cinema Grill located in the 1400 block of...
Man hired under fake identity who robbed Cle Nightclub sentenced to 40 years, US Attorney announces
Hakeem Alexander Coles used a fake identity to be hired as a security guard at Cle Nightclub before robbing employees at gunpoint after closing.
Houston activists say 'vigilante killer' who shot robbery suspect should be charged
HOUSTON — Several community activists gathered Sunday at the southwest Houston taqueria at which a robber was shot and killed earlier this month. They said the shooting went "beyond self-defense" and also characterized it as "a cold-blooded execution." While some are calling him a hero, this group wants the...
Comments / 0