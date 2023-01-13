ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

PIX11

3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police

BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man with dementia, 88, reported missing in Newark

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — An 88-year-old man with dementia was reported missing in Newark on Sunday, officials said. Baliva Riva-Veneira was last seen around 5 p.m. near Filmore Street and Ferry Street, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé. Riva-Veneira is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. The […]
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Belleville Man Gunned Down In Newark

A 38-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed this weekend in Newark, authorities said. Omar Rivera was shot on the 300 block of North 7th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He...
NEWARK, NJ
proclaimerscv.com

31-year-old Sentenced 25 Years After Declared Not Guilty in New Jersey

In a New Jersey killing that took place less than a year after it was declared not guilty in a related homicide twelve years prior, a man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the prosecution. Based to Hudson County prosecutors, Diamond Robinson, 26, was shot and killed...
BAYONNE, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark police investigating home invasion

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are investigating a home invasion in the Weequahic section of the city that took place this weekend. In connection with a home invasion that occurred on Saturday, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle which was captured on surveillance video. A white Land Rover with a black top was parked in the 300 block of Lyons Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. One male suspect exited the vehicle, while another male remained inside. After leaving, the male may have forced his way into a residence, as The post Newark police investigating home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
New York Post

Woman shoots man, 71, during attempted robbery in NYC home: cops

A 71-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery at his Brooklyn home Sunday, cops said.  The victim was inside his residence on East 48th Street near Lenox Road in East Flatbush around 5:10 p.m. when two women knocked at his door, authorities said.  The man — who claimed he did not know the women — opened the door, police said.  The duo then asked the senior to lend them money and repeatedly demanded he fork over the dough, cops said.  When the victim said he didn’t have it, one of the women shot him in the chest, authorities said.  He was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition.  The two suspects fled in a black sedan and no arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man acquitted in slaying gets 25 years in later NJ murder

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in a New Jersey slaying that occurred less than a year after he was acquitted of a separate homicide a dozen years ago, prosecutors said. Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City was sentenced to the term Thursday in the September […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark man arrested for home invasion, robbery as child was in targeted home

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Newark man with a criminal history was arrested after breaking into a home and stealing the family’s car in Morris Township while a child was inside the home. Tysean Ware, 20, of Newark, has been arrested as a result of a multi-agency investigation. A report of a burglary in progress was received by Morris Township Police Department members at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the responding officers, Ware entered a Morris Township residence twice and stole a Mercedes SL500 Maybach from the resident. Video surveillance showed Ware entering the residence and stealing the The post Newark man arrested for home invasion, robbery as child was in targeted home appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
therealdeal.com

New Jersey real estate agent charged in fatal hit-and-run

A New Jersey real estate agent is facing multiple charges after allegedly striking and killing a woman with his car, then fleeing the scene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Victor Diaz-Castaneda, 26, of Paterson, was arrested and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle...
GARFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

5 injured in house fire, explosion in Passaic County

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. -- Five firefighters were injured in an explosion at a Passaic County home Saturday.The flames erupted around 2 a.m. at a home in Pompton Lakes.Officials say seconds after crews went inside to fight the fire, the home exploded.The blast was caught on a home's surveillance video.Two firefighters suffered burns and were taken to St. Barnabas Burn Center, where they were treated and released.Three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Couple found shot inside car at Linden Home Depot

LINDEN, NJ – Police in Linden reported a man and woman were found shot inside their car in the parking lot of Home Depot in Linden. Police do not believe they were shot at that location, but were en route to the hospital after being shot in a nearby town. The incident happened on Saturday. Police responded to the Home Depot on Edgar Road. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police reported. Both victims were treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital. At this time, there are no suspects and no arrests have been made. The Linden Police The post Couple found shot inside car at Linden Home Depot appeared first on Shore News Network.
LINDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Package thief sought in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a package thief that was caught stealing from a front porch on January 5th. According to police, an officer responded to a call about the theft incident, which occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the 90 block of Nichols Street. The suspect was captured on surveillance video riding a bicycle and taking the victim’s package. If you can identify the suspect, please call  1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).  The post Package thief sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man wanted in shooting and gun cases

GOSHEN – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old Newburgh man after he failed to appear in Orange County Court in connection with a shooting and weapons possession case and law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. On December 15, 2022, John DiCaprio...
NEWBURGH, NY

