ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Nicolas Cage ‘Heartbroken’ After Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘She Lit Up Every Room’

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1KTm_0kDEF2Mu00
Image Credit: Peter Brooker/Shutterstock

Following the tragic passing of Elvis Presley‘s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 12, 2023, the singer’s ex-husband, Nicolas Cage, 59, reacted to his ex’s death. “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin,” he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebdl7_0kDEF2Mu00
Nicolas Cage broke his silence regarding the death of his ex, Lisa Marie Presley. (Peter Brooker/Shutterstock)

Lisa’s mom, Priscilla Presley, 77, released a statement confirming her daughter’s death on Jan. 12. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Elvis’ former wife confirmed in a statement to AP. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment,” she also said.

Later, Priscilla’s rep sent a separate statement via email to HollywoodLife regarding the somber news. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time,” the statement read. Lisa’s untimely passing occurred just two days after she and her mother attended the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards to support Elvis star Austin Butler, 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QT3pB_0kDEF2Mu00
Lisa Marie Presley & her ex, Nicolas Cage, in 2002. (Stewart Cook/Shutterstock)

Nicolas and Lisa were previously married from 2002 until their divorce in 2004. The National Treasure star was Lisa’s third husband and although their marriage did not last, it’s clear per his statement above that he still thought fondly of her following their split. The late “Dirty Laundry” hitmaker and Nicolas did not welcome any children together during their romance, however, the beauty did go on to welcome four kids of her own with two of her other ex-husbands.

Aside from her two-year marriage to the 59-year-old, Lisa was previously married to a couple of other public figures. The only daughter of the late Elvis was first married to musician Danny Keough from 1988 until they parted ways in 1994. During their marriage, Lisa and Danny welcomed two kids: her late son Benjamin Keough, who died in July 2020, and daughter Riley Keough, 33. Her second marriage was to the late pop music legend Michael Jackson, who she married in 1994. MJ and Lisa did not stay married for long, as the duo called it quits and divorced in 1996.

Finally, Lisa’s longest marriage was to guitarist Michael Lockwood, 61, who she was married to from 2006 until their 2016 divorce. It was with Michael that she welcomed her last two children – twin daughters: Finley and Harper, 14. At the time of Lisa’s hospitalization hours before her death, Michael released a statement wishing her the best. In a statement to Us Weekly magazine, an attorney for Michael — shared that he “hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children.”

Comments / 2

Related
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Accuses Her Of Using Controversial Scientology ‘Fair Game’ Tactics To Push Him Into $1 Million Debt

Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood accused her of using “fair game” practices against him as part of their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Michael made the bombshell revelation as part of a new court filing obtained by RadarOnline.com. In addition, he accused Lisa of putting him in debt of over $1 million forcing him to defend himself in court. The court filing redacted the lines discussing what Michael had to defend himself against. However, RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in 2017, one year after she filed for divorce, Lisa accused Michael of having inappropriate photos of children on his computer....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
ETOnline.com

Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest alongside her father, Elvis Presley, and other family members. A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, tells ET that the singer's final resting place will be at Elvis' former home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee, next to her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020 at age 27.
MEMPHIS, TN
The List

What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
HollywoodLife

Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos

Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Heart Stopped Several Times In The Hours Leading Up To Her Sudden Death

More details are coming to light in regards to Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death. As OK! reported, the icon passed away at age 54 on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif., home.According to a new report, the star was "coded multiple times" while at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where her heart stopped several times.No drugs were found at the scene, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.The mom-of-four's medical episode unfolded quickly, with her death being confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley, just hours after it was revealed...
CALABASAS, CA
msn.com

Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death

Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley Appeared Unsteady During Golden Globes Interview Days Before Her Death: Watch

Lisa Marie Presley took a moment to chat with Extra’s Billy Bush on the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globes, two days before she passed away in a Los Angeles hospital after being treated for cardiac arrest. As Lisa Marie, 54, spoke with Billy, she looked towards Jerry Schilling – a longtime friend of her father, Elvis Presley – who stood next to her. “I’m going to grab your arm,” Lisa Marie told Jerry, 80, as she wrapped her arm around his. She appeared to steady herself with Jerry’s help while discussing Austin Butler’s performance as the title character in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Julia Roberts reacts to shocking revelation that she’s actually ‘not a Roberts’

Julia Roberts was stunned to discover that she’s not actually a “Roberts” after looking into her family’s history and learning about her great-great grandmother’s, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, previous relationships.The 55-year-old actor had her mother and father’s family tree examined using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work in a recent episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots. While exploring the family history of her father, Walter Grady Roberts, Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr discussed her great grandfather, John Roberts, who grew up on a farm with his mother, Rhoda Suttle.After Julia noted that she’d never heard of this...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
284K+
Followers
26K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy